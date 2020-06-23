Women organization across the country should speak and defend women who are being scandalized on social media, says Economic and Equity Party leader Chilufya Tayali.
Speaking during an interview with Smart Eagles in Lusaka, Mr. Tayali wondered why women organizations that have been vocal are quiet when women leaders are being insulted on social media.
“One wonders why these organizations (women) have been quiet when we have leaders such as Dora Siliya are being insulted on social media by people like Chellah Tukuta. How can these women groups encourage more women to join politics when they are failing to protect and defend the current crop of women politicians,” he said.
“On the other hand we have an opposition leader visiting Chellah in police cells offering to help him with a lawyer. And this is the same person who is busy insulting elderly people on social media. What kind of a leader is he?”
Mr. Tayali also said the goodness of President Edgar Lungu has resulted in many people misbehaving in the country.
He said it is morally wrong to insult, defame and make fun of the Head of State and that no responsible person should support such.
The EEP leader also called on ZICTA to be proactive in dealing with cyberbullies.
He stated that there are enough laws in the country that can be applied in bringing to book such culprits.
Yes including bring to book you. since when did rapists become women advocates ?
Tayali , you remember what i told you at my office then with PF in opposition ,
what insults, when dora insulted late Sata whose sweat she is now wrongly enjoying ,
it is really shameful . Look at humble leadership are you talikng about failing to punish criminals
just because they have done wrong thing together,but note at some point the leader pays with accomplices , and this
shall be soon , soon .wait and see
All wrong! Both the intervewer and interviewee have no credenility as they are paid to sanitise a bad governance system!
As for the lack of defence from women organisations, may be there is nothing to defend given that the women organisation are not yet under the capture of the goons ruling chambia!!
It’s not just women brother tayali even men like me. Read some of the comments here and on social media about me. Very horrible cyber bullies who are sad with their pathetic lives in diaspora. Infact last night I couldn’t believe how they bullied the late presjdent satas daughter just because she called them out on their lack of integrity. Kz
On the zambian political scene there has always been a clown making himself a champion human rights, moral police etc.
In the MMD rule there a clown
called Humphrey Siulapwa, he disappeared completely I don’t know where he went, and during the PF we had a clown in the name of Cosmo Mumba. And now there is a clown called chilufya Tayali.
And all the aforementioned are all northerners (mchinga province).
You should be last person preaching rights and cyber bullying, yiu have defamed people using cyber space (social media). So silence is golden ba Tayali. Look at Max Chongo he commands more respect now when he became a spectator of events.
This is the last man to talking about womens issues…especially one who confessed under oath to always moving with condoms in his pocket. He knows there is a story about bad governance and corruption which feeds from.
Very true, Tayali these women didn’t even come to the rescue of a woman beaten by Kaizer Zulu at a Filling Station.
They didn’t even come to the defence of that woman that accused you of raping her. At least you won the case so you can talk like that. You could be in jail now if they can to her defence.
This is the same nincompoop that defamed a young lady who lost her life in a university hostel at the hands of the police, just to score some points with PF. What a sorry excuse of a human being
If you hear that a government has lamentably failed, the case study is PF in government. If you are doing an exam on government failure , just pick this one, you will pass with distinction. There is no economic indicator in Zambia currently showing hope, excuse after excuse, even blaming Covid 19 that came yesterday
Tayali please. You should just keep quiet if you have nothing to offer. Are you trying to find ways of getting money from PF? Have you depleted the miracle money that you got from Seer 1?