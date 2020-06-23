Women organization across the country should speak and defend women who are being scandalized on social media, says Economic and Equity Party leader Chilufya Tayali.

Speaking during an interview with Smart Eagles in Lusaka, Mr. Tayali wondered why women organizations that have been vocal are quiet when women leaders are being insulted on social media.

“One wonders why these organizations (women) have been quiet when we have leaders such as Dora Siliya are being insulted on social media by people like Chellah Tukuta. How can these women groups encourage more women to join politics when they are failing to protect and defend the current crop of women politicians,” he said.

“On the other hand we have an opposition leader visiting Chellah in police cells offering to help him with a lawyer. And this is the same person who is busy insulting elderly people on social media. What kind of a leader is he?”

Mr. Tayali also said the goodness of President Edgar Lungu has resulted in many people misbehaving in the country.

He said it is morally wrong to insult, defame and make fun of the Head of State and that no responsible person should support such.

The EEP leader also called on ZICTA to be proactive in dealing with cyberbullies.

He stated that there are enough laws in the country that can be applied in bringing to book such culprits.

