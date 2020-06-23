Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Dora Siliya says Government is determined to come up with an immediate stimulus response to the challenges affecting the youth.

Ms. Siliya says Government is aware of the challenges that young people are facing.

She says the Coronavirus pandemic has also negatively affected most young people in business due to the recent global lock down experienced.

Ms. Siliya, who is Government Chief Spokesperson, says President Edgar Lungu and Government want to ensure that a response is found to addressing the social economic challenges affecting the youth.

The minister said this when she and her counterparts at Youth and Sport Emmanuel Mulenga, Livestock and Fisheries Nkandu Luo, Gender and Child Development Elizabeth Phiri, and Community Development Kampamba Mulenga held discussions on how to respond to the social economic challenges affecting the youth.

And Mr. Mulenga said young people have highlighted their interest in being part of the governance system which is provided for in the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019.

He said through the interactions with youths, the Ministry has identified that the young people want to be actively included in the governance system.

Mr. Mulenga said this would be a mandate when Bill 10 goes through because every political party will be expected to have a certain proportion of youth representation in Parliament.

The minister further said there some politicians, who are against the Bill becuaes they want to continue serving their own interest of using the youths for political gain.

During the meeting, Community Development Minister Ms Mulenga said her ministry is carrying out viable programmes to support members of the public of which youths are expected to benefit.

She said the Ministry has also come up with an emergency social cash transfer being implemented with the Office of the Vice President through cooperating partners to help the vulnerable who have lost jobs during the Covid -19 period.

Ms Mulenga has since urged the youths to take advantage of the programs by engaging the ministry instead of turning to social media.

And Minister of Gender Elizabeth Phiri, who expressed disappointment at the approach taken by youths to protest in the bush, said the solutions are not in the streets but in dialogue with relevant ministries.

Ms Phiri said government ministries through their clusters are identifying youths that are ready to use their intellect to improve the economy and their livelihoods.

And Professor Luo said it is unfortunate that there is a lot of misinformation surrounding issues concerning the empowerment of young people .

She also called for a mindset change among young people to venture into activities that will multiply their investment instead of just demanding for empowerment that is monetary and contracts.

The livestock minister said the ministry has projects that dedicate 30 percent to youths, 50 percent to women and girls while 20 goes to other beneficiaries.

[Read 68 times, 68 reads today]