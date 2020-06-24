Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has promised never to treat young as enemies to be crushed when his party forms Government in 2021.
Mr Hichilema says the UPND Government will treat young people as partners, worthy of its listening ear unlike what is happening under the PF regime.
He has said that youths have needs that require urgent attention from leaders and not to be hunted as dangerous criminals.
Mr Hichilema said all citizens have the right to voice out their concerns adding that youths need jobs and opportunities in business and leadership.
“We in UPND will have roles specifically reserved for youths that not only attend to their needs but enable them to excel beyond their own expectations”, he added.
Mr Hichilema said youths will be an integral part of his administration and will not suffocate their voices.
On Monday, young people streamed live, a protest held in the bush in Rufunsa District singing a liberation song and holding placards denouncing what they see as the government’s heavy-handedness.
Monday’s protest suggests a growing disaffection against the government, especially among the youth.
Don’t say 2021, sounds too far.
Say September next year!!! Can’t wait any longer ….
Only dictatorships do that. Mugabe, Museveni and their proteges.
HH, you will be the worst president if at all you will be one. These youths you are inciting now will turn against you.
You have always talked about forming government but failed.
He is a dreamer.
We will support your effort Mr President in-waiting. You represent real change; much wanted change; change that we can believe in. Rupiah Banda and Edgar Lungu have to answer for the crimes that they have been accused of. They should be given a chance to clear their names. Forward forward