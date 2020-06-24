Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has promised never to treat young as enemies to be crushed when his party forms Government in 2021.

Mr Hichilema says the UPND Government will treat young people as partners, worthy of its listening ear unlike what is happening under the PF regime.

He has said that youths have needs that require urgent attention from leaders and not to be hunted as dangerous criminals.

Mr Hichilema said all citizens have the right to voice out their concerns adding that youths need jobs and opportunities in business and leadership.

“We in UPND will have roles specifically reserved for youths that not only attend to their needs but enable them to excel beyond their own expectations”, he added.

Mr Hichilema said youths will be an integral part of his administration and will not suffocate their voices.

On Monday, young people streamed live, a protest held in the bush in Rufunsa District singing a liberation song and holding placards denouncing what they see as the government’s heavy-handedness.

Monday’s protest suggests a growing disaffection against the government, especially among the youth.

