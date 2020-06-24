Opposition Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has registered an association called Zambian Hemp Growers & Industries Association (Zam Hemp) with PACRA, with the principal business activity to promote the cultivation, production, manufacturing, distribution, and coordination of hemp business in Zambia as well as protecting and upholding rights and interests of its members.

In a statement made available to the media, Mr Sinkamba said that Zam Hemp will seek to be the market leader for hemp industry news, events, markets, training & profiles of the entrepreneurs and businesses in the industry and be a strategic link between investors in hemp & cannabis related businesses which conform with and comply with the Zambian laws and policies.

The Statement concluded by urging people to take advantage of the opportunity and if they missed then their poverty will be self-inflicted and surely their choice

Below is the full statement

ZAMBIAN HEMP GROWERS & INDUSTRIES ASSOCIATION: PUBLIC NOTICE ON THE REGISTRATION OF MEMBERS

This notice serves to inform the nation that The Zambian Hemp Growers & Industries Association (Zam Hemp) has been registered with PACRA today the 23rd of June, 2020.

The principal business activity of the Association is promotion of cultivation, production, manufacturing, distribution and coordination of hemp business in Zambia. The Association is also aimed at protecting and upholding rights and interests of its members.

Zam Hemp will therefore be the digital leading organization for the promotion of cannabis & hemp industry in Zambia.

With a team of first movers & innovators in the growing hemp/cannabis industry globally, Zam Hemp seeks to be the market leader for hemp industry news, events, markets, training & profiles of the entrepreneurs and businesses in the industry.

Zam Hemp seeks to be a strategic link between investors in hemp & cannabis related businesses which conform with and comply with the Zambian laws and policies. The Association will therefore be a source for daily legal hemp and cannabis news, commentary, and industry information.

All persons who are interested to participate in the business of production, manufacturing, distribution (sales and marketing) of hemp products in Zambia, are invited to register as members. Youths and women are particularly encouraged to seize this grand opportunity and join as members.

There are seven categories of membership to the Association: Ordinary Member, Corporate Member, Associate Member, Fellow, Honorary Fellow and Member Emeritus.

1. Ordinary Member: A member is ordinarily an individual who is or has been actively engaged in hemp business with or without professional and/or academic qualifications to enable them to practice as a hemp grower, engineer, technician, instructor, process designer and/or researcher in an appropriate hemp field. Small-scale and peasant farmers are included in this category. A member has full voting rights.

2. Corporate Member: This membership is provided for companies and commercial farmers with access to our local and international community who provide comprehensive professional education opportunities on current agricultural issues, through knowledge sharing at our conferences, via our print and on-line media as well as personal contacts in national and regional work groups as well as the sector and expert work groups. Member has full voting rights.

3. Associate Member: An Associate Member includes an institution or individual that is actively engaged in the agriculture, engineering training or process design fields, and who have achieved or confer qualifications, may be admitted into the Association as a Member. Universities and colleges, including lecturers, master students and doctoral researchers (PhD students) are typically associate members. Member has full voting rights.

4. Group Membership: This is for groups of 5 or more named members that wish to apply for membership. It provides a discount on the individual membership fee for full members. Group members include cooperatives. Member has full voting rights.

5. Fellow: A Fellow is an individual recognized by the Association to have made a truly significant contribution to the Association and its aims and objectives. A Fellow must be nominated by other members. The process of becoming a Fellow is managed by the Fellowship Committee. The grade of Fellow is reserved for Full Members of the Association. Member has full voting rights.

6. Honorary Fellow: An Honorary Fellow is an individual recognized by the Association to have rendered outstanding services to the aims of the Association or to the community in general, with due regard being paid to the fact that this is the highest honour the Society can bestow. An Honorary Fellow is chosen by the Advisory Board and Board of Management. Paramount Chiefs, Senior Chiefs and senior headmen fall in this category. Member has no voting rights.

7. Member Emeritus: These are former holder of an office in the Association, having retired but allowed to retain their title as an honour. Emeritus Members are asked to pay the same fee as Associate Members. Member has full access and full voting rights.

JOIN THE BILLIONS DOLLAR INDUSTRY.

INDUSTRIALIZE. GROW THE ECONOMY. END POVERTY!

IF YOU MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY THEN YOUR POVERTY IS SELF-INFLICTED, AND SURELY YOUR CHOICE!

DO NOT SAY YOU WERE NOT INFORMED.

For inquiries on membership fees and membership forms email: [email protected] Or call 0968948064/0966440584.

SHARE THIS GOOD NEWS WITH YOUR CONTACTS!

PETER SINKAMBA- ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT

