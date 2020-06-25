The Human Rights Commission has called for the immediate release of incarcerated celebrity photographer Chellah Tukuta.
Commission Spokesman Mweelwa Muleya said in a statement that the continued detention of Tukuta on bondable offenses is a violation of his human rights.
The Human Rights Commission (HRC/Commission) is calling upon the Zambia Police Service to grant Mr. Chellah Tukuta police bond or take him to court immediately because his continued detention without trial is a violation of human rights. The Commission is deeply concerned that Mr. Tukuta who has been charged with counts of criminal libel, threatening violence and racial discrimination has been in police custody for more than seven (7) days, which is over-detention and unlawful,” Mr. Muleya said.
“Over-detention constitutes extra-judicial punishment and must not be allowed in a democracy where there must be respect for the rule of law, constitutionalism, and human rights. Therefore Law Enforcement Officers must refrain from unlawfully punishing, humiliating and degrading suspects during their course of executing their mandate of enforcing the law, which is critical to the criminal justice system of any country,” he said.
“The Criminal Procedure Code (CPC), Chapter 88 of the Laws of Zambia, which guides on the promotion and protection of the Right to Liberty as enshrined under Article 13 of the Constitution of Zambia, Chapter 1 of the Laws of Zambia stipulates under Section 33 that anyone arrested without a warrant and not facing an offence attracting death penalty should be taken to court within 24 hours of being arrested and if it is not practicable, he or she should be granted police bond.”
Mr. Muleya said, “The offenses Mr. Tukuta is facing are all bondable and therefore his continued detention beyond the prescribed legal period is unjustifiable and a violation of his right to liberty and the right to secure protection of the law as stipulated by Articles 13 and 18 of the Constitution of Zambia respectively and various regional and international human rights instruments.”
“It is unacceptable for law enforcement officers to engage in the blatant discriminatory application of the law whereby some suspects are automatically granted police bond while others are subjected to unlawful over-detention in violation of human rights with impunity.”
“Therefore, it is only fair and just that Chellah Tukuta is granted police bond pending his appearance in court.”
Chilufya they gave police bond immediately after arrest but for Tukuta it takes ages what a state we live in.
The law is the law. In this country we have independent courts of law and police force. You cannot just scream for the release of someone just because you are HRC and expect it to be done ? Who are you and what sort of precedence would that create for all future alleged criminals? Let us be mature. Why aren’t you crying for the realise of all other people currently facing criminal charges in Zambia? What is so special about chella a mere angry sponsored photographer. ? He wanted to be a martyr so let him face consequences. I don’t have time to waste on this hot garbage
The real Kaizer was nabbed in Malawi …what are you imposter (from UK ) doing here? you have been exposed….wanyala wooooooo…kikikikiki
KZ, do you ever use your head, or is it just for decorations?
Mwape I don’t use my head. I use my brain, clearly something you don’t use yourself
Imagine KZ you guys are in charge of state power and cannot tell when to use it. Police are not for gossip, vigololo na dale za mu mundzi! You will regret misusing your time guys. Ni Muuzani ine kaleza!
Ukosoka icipanda is not a jailable crime. The insulted is supposed to take you to court where the judge makes a ruling
The longer you detain him, the greater his influence. He will come out with a bigger bang!
Just like when you threatened pilato, now he is even louder and more influential
Chrisha froust visited him today and took some food for him. Kiki a bit of humour. If you break the law what you expect
Very true sir. Let them take him to court or be bonded as he waits to appear in court.
@journey man, if the length of time spent in jail equated to the amount of influence people had, then we would all be breaking the law to be get arrested deliberately. I don’t see that happening which leads me to think that what you are saying is hot bog matter
Btw does anyone know the where abouts of that big headed sloth Catpower? I am worried about his wellbeing.
Only cowards, Incompetent governments abuse state power because they are scared of what the power of freedoms can do to their stay in power.
Animal Farm. Law applied differently depending on who you are. Shame.
Mr. Kaizer Zulu you sound like you took some alcoholic beverages today. I don’t think you are aware what you are saying. Libel, or criminal libel is a bailable offence.
HRC has cited the law that is derived from the Constitution. Your response would make sense if you argue citing the law as you interpret it. For you to say who is HRC to say this just shows how your government has gone to disregard human rights.
This is what we mean when we say the PF is lawless. The law doesn’t permit for any one to be determined beyond 48hrs without being taken to court. Besides this matter is purely civil, those people whom Chellah insulted can sue him and not abuse the Police. The Ministry of Justice has been paying colossal sums of money in compensation since 2011 because of PF lawlessness. Why are they even pushing to write a Constitution which we know they’ll abrogate? They de-registered Kalaba and Kambwili’s Parties but what about Daniel Pule’s Christian Alliance. Read the Constitution and see what it says. Did Edgar handover power when his election was petitioned? We didn’t force him to sign that Law, General Miyanda warned him but as usual he doesn’t care to read nor listen
meant detained beyond 48hrs