New Hope MMD President Dr Nevers Mumba says the bouncing back to power in Malawi by the Malawi Congress Party offers hope to the MMD.

Dr Mumba says he has since phoned Malawi President-Elect Lazarous Chakwera who is also an ordained Reverend to congratulate him.

“I have just got off the phone with my brother the Rev (Dr) Lazarous Chakwera, the President-Elect of the Republic of Malawi. This is a peculiar moment in God’s special calendar for Africa. In one single election, God has conclusively answered the two most critical questions in governance,” Dr Mumba said.

“God has nullified the myth that a political party that loses power cannot be re-elected. Kamuzu Banda’s Malawi Congress Party lost power in 1994 and today the 24th June 2020 has won the election with a landslide. God has also nullified the long-standing myth that a Pentecostal Reverend cannot become President. Today, Rev Lazarous Chakwera has become the 6th President of Malawi.”

“The Bible says, “to everything, there is a season.” This is a new season for Africa to bring morality and integrity in African politics. This has been our fight and crusade over the last two decades. The Christian values are to bring equity and justice to the long-oppressed African person. This day goes down in the annals of history as the beginning of the true emancipation for Africa,” Dr. Mumba said.

“Congratulations Malawi. You have done it. You have beaten us at our own game. Congratulations Rev Chakwera for this memorable victory. May Zambia be next.”

However, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale has warned media houses in Malawi to tread carefully when publishing unofficial results, saying the move has the potential of misleading the nation as some of the results circulating on Social media are fake.

Dr. Kachale made the remarks during the second briefing on the first day of the eight days of vote tallying at the National Tally Centre at College of Medicine in Blantyre.

“We are not transmitting any results of now. In fact, the first results are not yet in. However, there are unofficial results circulating in the media, especially social media.

“I advise media houses to ensure that they explain to their followers that their results are unofficial until MEC makes a determination on them,” he said.

Dr. Kachale underlined that MEC is the only body with powers to announce and declare winners.

“Those spreading unofficial results have the capacity to shape public perception. I ask for caution,” he said, adding that Malawians should also be on the watch against the proliferation of fake news.

Dr. Kachale, a judge of the High Court of Malawi, pointed out that unofficial results have been broadcast on radio and also circulating on social media.

“While the unofficial results have a potential of shaping the public perception on the expected outcome of the election, the Commission wishes to affirm its position that it is the only body that has the legal mandate to announce and declare a winner in an election.

“Therefore, those that are spreading unofficial results, especially media houses, should always not forget to put a disclaimer that what they are sharing are unofficial results and that the final results will be declared by the Commission.”

He said when determining the results the Commission does not just look at the figures but is also considers complaints and issues that have been brought alongside that particular result. The Commission is reminding all stakeholders to be on the lookout for fake news and false information.

“With social media, it is possible for anyone to come up with their own results and distribute them. All stakeholders taking an action basing on unofficial results should be extremely cautious,” he said.

Dr. Kachale said a candidate wins an election when all votes are tallied and not that in a particular district or region or constituency.

“Therefore, all stakeholders are advised to keep their eyes on the national tally that will be released by the Commission,” he said.

Dr. Kachale said the Returning Officers, who are mostly District Commissioners, will bring the results physically to the National Tally Centre.

He also stressed that MEC is not transmitting results through any electronic system or network. Therefore, no one should wake up and raise allegations of hacking or infiltration of the results.

Rev Chakwera’s MCP was once led by ex-president Kamuzu Banda, who ruled Malawi for 30 years until losing power in the first multi-party polls in 1994.

This time around the MCP president leads a nine-party alliance.

[Read 302 times, 305 reads today]