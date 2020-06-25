Transparency International Zambia has welcomed the decision by the Anti-Corruption Commission to arrest Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya.

TIZ President Reuben Lifuka says it is his Organisation’s hope that the necessary groundwork has been done and there is a good basis to pursue this course of action.

Mr Lifuka says Dr Chilufya now has an opportunity to mount his defence before the courts of law and seek to clear his name.

He said this decision, like many others in the past, should be in the furtherance of the ideals of entrenching transparency and

accountability in the discharge of public service.

Mr Lifuka says TIZ will continue to prod the ACC to continue to discharge its duties without fear or favour and to focus only on serving national interests and nothing else.

He has called on President Edgar Lungu to consider relieving the Minister of Health of his duties and allow him first and foremost, focus on his defence and secondly, to insulate his own government from unfortunate distractions which this case may present if the said Minister remains in his office.

Mr Lifuka said he does not agree that President Lungu should limit himself to doing only what is legally provided for when making such a decision, but he should also do what is morally right.

He said President Lungu as to strike a balance and ensure that the ACC does its job as independently as possible, while protecting the presumption of innocence of Hon Chilufya.

Mr Lifuka said asking his Minister to step aside, is not to prejudge him, it is to protect the integrity of the investigative process.

He said TIZ will follow this case with keen interest and expressed hope that the ACC will be allowed to prosecute this case to its full conclusion.

[Read 117 times, 117 reads today]