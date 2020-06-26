The Young African Leaders Initiative has commended the government for deferring Bill number 10 of 2019 in Parliament to a later date to accommodate the views of other stakeholders particularly the opposition.

YALI Governance Advisor Isaac Mwanza said this is as it should be and has shown that President Edgar Lungu is a listening President.

Mr Mwanza said a lot of Parliamentarians were not comfortable debating Bill 10 in Parliament because most of them especially the opposition had not adapted to the new normal environment at Parliament.

He has explained that the deferment however does not mean that the Bill has been shelved as it will be debated at the later stage of Parliament in this same sitting.

Mr Mwanza has explained that the PF government only has this session to pass the Bill in Parliament failure to which it will never be brought back in the house because the rules might not allow them to do so.

He has urged parliamentarians from both sides to debate Bill 10 when it is brought back in the house for the benefit of the people.

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda on Thursday deferred the tabling of Bill 10 of 2019 in parliament for second reading to a later date to accommodate the views of the opposition.

The Bill will however be considered on a later date during this meeting of the house, the Minister said conceding to a suggestion by Leader of the opposition Jack Mwiimbu in a meeting convened by the House Business Committee to hive off Bill 10 from the order paper until there is some semblance of normalcy in the system.

Presenting a Ministerial statement in Parliament, Mr Lubinda said he has been persuaded not to give the opposition another reason for them to claim that their concerns were not heard.

He expressed hope that all MPs will acclimatize themselves to the new normal parliament environment before they engage in debating bill 10 to avoid any room for speculation and suspicion arising from handling the document.

Mr Lubinda said Government wants to avoid a situation where people claim they did not understand what was happening when they were debating or voting for Bill 10.

