There was outrage in Solwezi, North-Western Province when a Government and Unicef sponsored billboard put up with the local language part on it written in Bemba.
The Billboard had the famous Bemba expression, “imiti ikula e mpanga”, to mean the future below to the young, and “Ndangala, Ndasambilila Ndakula” to mean I play, I learn and I thrive.
Local people felt that the local language on the billboard should have been written in any of the common indigenous languages like Kaonde, Luvale, or Lunda.
Local authorities have since moved in and the billboard has been replaced with the one with writings in Kaonde, with “bichi bikoma yo ntanda” and “Nkaya, Nfunda, Nkomenako” respectively
Lately, billboards have become the center of contestation with calls by many stakeholders complaining about the many billboards written in Chinese across the country.
In May the Opposition New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Mumba called for the removal of all notices written in Chinese from all public places and replace them with English.
This is correct reaction by the Nsakwa yaba- Kaonde. Should one Zambia one nation be built on other tribes’ loss of their language?
Who put the billboard there? Iam very sure he isn’t even Bemba. Anyway please correct it quickly. Naimwe amthola nkhani focus on more progressive things This can be resolved outside the media
It was probably just an honest mistake. The UNICEF employee could not differentiate local languages. What is the point of a billboard that can not be understood by majority locals?
Tulibantuli…..
Kci: They actually understand the Bemba language because most Bantu languages hv so much in common. The problem is that promoting only one or two languages will result in other languages eventually dying out. That would be a tragedy.