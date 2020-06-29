Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo become the proud father of newborn twins over the weekend.The minister announced the good news on his Facebook page where he revealed that he has named the twins Edgar and Esther, after President Edgar Lungu and first lady respectively.

“Colleagues, allow me to introduce to you our new addition to the Lusambo family. Welcome Esther Natasha Lusambo and Edgar Chilosha Lusambo,” he wrote.“I give the glory to God the Almighty for this double blessing.”

