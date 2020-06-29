9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 29, 2020
General News

Bowman Lusambo names his newborn twins,Esther and Edgar

By editor
Bowman Lusambo names his newborn twins,Esther and Edgar
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo become the proud father of newborn twins over the weekend.The minister announced the good news on his Facebook page where he revealed that he has named the twins Edgar and Esther, after President Edgar Lungu and first lady respectively.

“Colleagues, allow me to introduce to you our new addition to the Lusambo family. Welcome Esther Natasha Lusambo and Edgar Chilosha Lusambo,” he wrote.“I give the glory to God the Almighty for this double blessing.”

15 COMMENTS

  5. Congratulations mwpwa wandi Chilosha on the birth of the twins, we are so proud of you in the family. But ayo mashina waleta mulupwa bufufuntungu wachita, you should have consulted first. Stay blessed.

    4
    1

  7. This daft guy reminds me of Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri from the hit crime TV series The Sopranos…this guys should never be ministers but drivers or bodyguard he thinks GRZ is Lungu and Lungu is GRZ. He is like a guard dog…poor children I feel for them being names after corrupt people.

    8

  8. Congrats my brother. It was good talking to mr lusambo at the weekend. I could tell from his voice that he is a very happy and over the moon . We welcome these two blessings in the world. I am sure they will live up to their names. The president is very happy about this gesture and for sure he and the first lady will be God parents. We thank black god

    1
    6

  10. A man is not complete until he has kids to take over from him. Tarino, youseem very worked up. Are you unable to impregnate? Are your soldiers weak. Seek medical attention .

    1
    5

  11. Congratulations to new life,
    While we take time to welcome the Lusambo twins , let’s give a prayer to many many suffering majority new borns and their parents in Zambia, who have no jobs and are in constant worry where the next meal will come from….Some who’s parents have jobs don’t even get paid on time

    3

  14. Congratulations from the bottom of my heart. Unfortunately, parents “choose” their children. It is not the other way round. So do not blame the kids for their names. The Minister is very “woke” ! Bet their nicknames are “Mummy and daddy”

  15. One hopes that the shoe polish inhaled by Lusambo form Lungu’s shoes did not eventually get passed on to the poor souls. Zambia does not need anymore bootlickers in the future generation!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

