Abolish gender roles for fairer society

By staff
2
staff

What does it mean to be a feminist in Zambia today? Changurufaro Chibesa shares her thoughts with Kennedy Gondwe and calls for the abolition of gender roles in society.

2 COMMENTS

  1. At least her skin is not bleached. That alone is a turn-on for me. I don’t like the nail polish though. It’s a slow poison in case no one has told her.

  2. The best chiefs are men…..the best tailors are men ……the best cleaners are men……..the best bakers are men

    Don’t upset the balance of nature

