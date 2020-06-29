The government has announced the reopening of the Luangwa South Bound Bridge across the Kafue River in Kitwe district along the Kitwe-Ndola dual carriageway which was closed due to rising water levels caused by flooding.

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Vincent Mwale said the bridge will be re-opened to the general public on 30th June 2020 at 06:00 hours.

Mr Mwale said the re-opening of the bridge is primarily to decongest the North Bound Bridge and prevent vandalism of the Luangwa South bond that has been reported.

On 16th March 2020, the Road Development Agency temporarily closed the bridge necessitated by the high-water levels arising from the above-normal rainfall experienced in some parts of the country.

Mr Mwale said the above normal rainfall resulted in flash floods which consequently damaged some infrastructure.

He said following the end of the rain season, the Road Development Agency has assessed the Luangwa South Bound Bridge and established that the Bridge is in fairly good condition and can be used by members of the public in the interim.

Mr Mwale however said the long-term solution will be to undertake major rehabilitation of the bridge.

[Read 298 times, 298 reads today]