Feature Politics

We will be making legitimate demands for reforms at the Electoral Commission of Zambia-Msoni

By Chief Editor

All Peoples Congress Leader Nason Msoni says his party will be making legitimate demands for reforms at the Electoral Commission of Zambia going into 2021 general elections.

Mr Msoni says the starting point of holding any credible free and fair election lies in the changing of the current composition at the Electoral commission of Zambia.

Mr Msoni says the current composition at ECZ is skewed to advantage one political party and their potentially illegitimate candidate.

He says the era of electoral theft, deception and cheating is over.

Mr Msoni says it would clearly amount to dangerous political miscalculation to think and imagine that political stakeholders would sleepwalk into a rigged electoral process without prior demands for reforms at the commission.

“Arguably we have reasons to believe that this commission is definitely up to no good, going by the apparent lack of consultation with other stakeholders”, said Mr Msoni.

He added that there is too much at stake for the Country to leave in the hands of those who seek to champion for personal gain and gratification.

Mr Msoni believes that this shouldn’t be done at the expense of the welfare of the Zambian people.

4 COMMENTS

  1. The man is thinking with the wrong body part.

    The system of the president appointing the head of Electoral Commission is what needs to change. Anything else is a cosmetic change.

    

  3. As I said before. This guy starts making
    noise closer to election. The rest of time he is quiet busy stuffing himself with
    Sausage and burgers. He is an opportunist. That is why he got 0 votes in his village

  4. Essau Chulu must resign and be investigated full stop. He is disgrace to ECZ and people of Zambia at large.

    His behavior can cause civil war in Zambia if remain unchecked.

    PF must go!

