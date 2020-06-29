9.5 C
Zesco United Ladies Team Deputy Coach Dies

By sports
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Tragedy has struck FAZ Women’s League side Zesco United Ladies FC following the passing of their deputy coach Mary Phiri.

Zesco United CEO Richard Mulenga said in a statement that Phiri’s passing was huge loss to their sister club that she served for over six year.

“It is with profound sadness that I learned of the tragic passing on of ZESCO Ndola Girls Assistant coach, Mary Phiri. The club will never forget her immense contribution to the growth of the women’s game,” Mulenga said.

“On behalf of ZESCO United Football Club management, I wish to extend our deepest condolences to the Phiri family, friends and loved ones.

“It is my hope that, in some way, our words of support may help bring some peace and solace in this time of sadness.”

The late Phiri has served Zesco ladies team as assistant coach since 2013.

