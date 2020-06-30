Minister of Information Hon Dora Siliya has continued to hold youth engagement meetings with youths assuring them that the government is in total support of freedoms of expression to create a discourse with them in order to understand their challenges and seek solutions.

Ms. Siliya during a meeting with various youths at her office Tuesday morning, said youths are an integral part of the government’s agenda to develop the country as they constitute the majority of the population.

About 10 youths among them entrepreneurs, graduate students, and business persons presented their suggestions, arguments as well as proposals on how government can improve their welfare with some urging their fellow youths to understand various procedures for them to fully participate and engage government on matters that concern them.

In response, Ms Siliya expressed happiness with the level of zeal and determination from the youths and said all their proposals have been taken note of and assured of appropriate action and responses to all the concerns raised.

“Some of your arguments you have brought here are very unbelievable, I would love to open the internet and find out that this is the discourse young people are engaging in and bringing suggestions on what government should do instead of insulting the President or Dora Siliya because that does not benefit anyone,” Ms. Siliya said.

She said President Edgar Lungu is very alive to various proposals coming from the youths and disclosed that an inter Ministerial meeting will soon be held to see how various linkages concerning youth empowerment can be integrated into various ministries.

She noted all the recommendations such as creating financial assistance, entrepreneurship linkages among government and the private sector, safeguarding local jobs among others adding that all recommendations will be put into consideration to ensure that youths are assisted in every way possible.

Ms. Siliya reiterated the need for youths to also be positive and take advantage of various opportunities and challenges facing them and look at them as “the glass being half full as opposed to half-empty”

