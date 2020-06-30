Minister of National Guidance and Religious affairs Hon. Rev. Mrs Godfridah Sumaili says government is working hard in inculcating positive cultural values in its citizens.

Speaking this morning during the launch of the National Guidance and Religious Affairs policy, implementation plan and service delivery charter Rev. Sumaili said government is working hard in ensuring that its people uphold good national values and positive cultures such as respect, hard-work, honesty, good neighbourliness, teamwork and patriotism, as a way of developing the country.

Rev. Sumaili said Zambians should refrain from copying negative cultures that are contrary to the national traditions and religious cultures.

She said the culture of insults and disrespect should be condemned by all well-meaning Zambians.

The Minister noted that the policy seeks to transform people’s mindsets, attitudes and behaviours in order to enhance socio-economic development and reverse the social ills affecting the country.

She added that the policy will further guide the nation in the inculcation and application of the country’s shared values drawn from the constitution, the vision 2030 and the seventh national development plan, under the strategic area “creating a conducive government environment for a diversified and inclusive economy”.

Rev. Sumaili said the policy will among other things address several key challenges that negatively affect the achievement of Zambia’s developmental objectives, as enshrined in the seventh national development plan (7NDP).

Meanwhile Rev. Sumaili explained that the client service delivery charter was developed to outline the principles and ethics that will guide the ministry in the execution of its mandate efficiently.

She added that the charter was developed in the context of government’s strategy for enhancing the quality of service delivery in government institutions.

The Minister further thanked all stakeholders that took part during the consultative process and have continued to offer support to the ministry.

