UPND Media Director, Ruth Dante has called on the Ministry of Home Affairs to issue a forensic report on who was behind the spate of fires that swept through a number of markets in 2017.

In an exclusive interview this morning, Ms Dante said that it was surprising that the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Zambia Police had opted to withhold the report on who was behind the gutting of Lusaka City market, Comes market, Munyaule market and Chisokone market on the Copper Belt despite strong pronouncements from the PF that the culprits were members of the opposition.

She stated that the UPND had not forgotten the excitement exhibited by the Republican Vice President, Inonge Mutukwa Wina who rushed to the media to accusingly condemn the UPND as the party behind the acts of arson.

She said that the UPND would continue demanding for answers on the people behind the fires especially that most victims of the fire lost their lively hood during the inferno and were struggling to make ends meet.

She wondered why the PF made the fire victims register for compensation for the loss of their merchandise but that the PF suspiciously went mute over the issue after allegedly raising funds on the pretext that the money would be channelled to them.

She has since called on the Government, through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to furnish the nation on how much was raised towards the reconstruction of City Market and how the money had been utilized.

“We will keep on reminding you over the report and the compensation for the marketeers who lost their property and capital.” said Ms Dante

