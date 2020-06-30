9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
type here...
Array

Zanaco’s Backlog Headlines League Restart

By sports
36 views
0
Zanaco's Backlog Headlines League Restart
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zanaco are likely to headline the restart of the 2019/2020 season on July 18 due to their heavy backlog.

The seven-time champions are languishing in 10th place with a four-match backlog that came about due to their recent success in the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup where they made their debut quarterfinal qualification.

“Zambia Premier League interim manager Brian Mulenga told the gathering that fixtures will be tailored in such a way that teams with games in hand will kick-start the resumption,” FAZ stated after the June 30 consultative meeting with Midlands clubs in Lusaka over the resumption of the league in mid-July.

“Mulenga said that the structure was meant to ensure that teams like Zanaco caught up with the rest of teams.”

Three of those fixtures are against teams currently in the FAZ Super Division top four.

Zanaco’s first game, should the natural law of order prevail, will be a delayed Week 19 away date in Choma against third placed Green Eagles before hosting Nkwazi in a Lusaka derby in Week 20.

Zanaco are then likely to camp for a week away for Copperbelt doubleheader against fourth placed Nkana in Kitwe before making the short drive to Ndola to face the current leaders Forest Rangers to complete their catch-up programme.

The Sunset side is sixteen points behind Forest on 35 points from 21 and24 games played respectively.

The top four is a tightly packed affair with Napsa Stars on 45 points, Eagles on 44 points, Nkana on 43 while defending champions are fifth on 42 points.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleInsulting the President or Dora Siliya does not benefit anyone, Information Minister tells the Youths

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

sports - 0

Zanaco’s Backlog Headlines League Restart

Zanaco are likely to headline the restart of the 2019/2020 season on July 18 due to their heavy backlog. The...
Read more
Headlines

Insulting the President or Dora Siliya does not benefit anyone, Information Minister tells the Youths

Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Information Hon Dora Siliya has continued to hold youth engagement meetings with youths assuring them that the government is in total support...
Read more
Feature Sports

2021 AFCON and 2020 CHAN Dates Moved

sports - 0
CAF has moved the 2021 AFCON to another twelve months to January 2022. The CAF executive committee decision comes in the wake of the backlog...
Read more
Feature Politics

Kambwili calls on All Opposition Parties to Unite to Eject President Lungu and PF

Chief Editor - 41
Opposition National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili has said that a united front is required to eject president Lungu from Office. In a ...
Read more
General News

PF to donate received COVID-19 Materials to Churches around the country

Chief Editor - 18
The Ruling Patriotic Front party says it will start distributing all COVID-19 materials it has received from its well-wishers to various schools and hospitals...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

2021 AFCON and 2020 CHAN Dates Moved

Feature Sports sports - 0
CAF has moved the 2021 AFCON to another twelve months to January 2022. The CAF executive committee decision comes in the wake of the backlog...
Read more

Zesco United Ladies Team Deputy Coach Dies

Feature Sports sports - 2
Tragedy has struck FAZ Women’s League side Zesco United Ladies FC following the passing of ...
Read more

PRO’S HIT LIST: Champagne Popping Weekend

Feature Sports sports - 3
It was a championship crowning weekend for a couple of our foreign-based players. =TANZANIA Midfielder Clatus Chama came on as a sub in Sunday's 0-0 away...
Read more

FAZ Sets July 18 For League Restart

Feature Sports sports - 2
The Football Association of Zambia has disclosed that it has set July 18 for the restart of the 2019/2020 league season that was postponed...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: