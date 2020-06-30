Zanaco are likely to headline the restart of the 2019/2020 season on July 18 due to their heavy backlog.

The seven-time champions are languishing in 10th place with a four-match backlog that came about due to their recent success in the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup where they made their debut quarterfinal qualification.

“Zambia Premier League interim manager Brian Mulenga told the gathering that fixtures will be tailored in such a way that teams with games in hand will kick-start the resumption,” FAZ stated after the June 30 consultative meeting with Midlands clubs in Lusaka over the resumption of the league in mid-July.

“Mulenga said that the structure was meant to ensure that teams like Zanaco caught up with the rest of teams.”

Three of those fixtures are against teams currently in the FAZ Super Division top four.

Zanaco’s first game, should the natural law of order prevail, will be a delayed Week 19 away date in Choma against third placed Green Eagles before hosting Nkwazi in a Lusaka derby in Week 20.

Zanaco are then likely to camp for a week away for Copperbelt doubleheader against fourth placed Nkana in Kitwe before making the short drive to Ndola to face the current leaders Forest Rangers to complete their catch-up programme.

The Sunset side is sixteen points behind Forest on 35 points from 21 and24 games played respectively.

The top four is a tightly packed affair with Napsa Stars on 45 points, Eagles on 44 points, Nkana on 43 while defending champions are fifth on 42 points.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]