9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
type here...
Sports

Doubleheaders Sanctioned for July 18 League Restart

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Doubleheaders Sanctioned for July 18 League Restart
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Doubleheaders will be played when the FAZ league resumes on July 18.

FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala emphasized that the doubleheaders will be played behind closed doors and under strict Ministry of Health Covid-19 guidelines.
“Some games will be played behind closed doors according to the schedule,” Mungala said.

Mungala added that this is due to contractual obligations between FAZ’s and the satellite TV broadcaster of its FAZ Super Division games.

He said adjustments to kickoff time will be made due to social distancing measures with lunchtime kickoff expected to begin an hour earlier at 12h00.

Nine rounds of FAZ Super Division matches remain when the league resumes in a fortnight after the season was halted after 25 games were played on March 8.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleStatement on the allegations of fraud and theft made against me by Mr. Lewis Mosho

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Doubleheaders Sanctioned for July 18 League Restart

Doubleheaders will be played when the FAZ league resumes on July 18. FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala emphasized that the doubleheaders...
Read more
Columns

Statement on the allegations of fraud and theft made against me by Mr. Lewis Mosho

Chief Editor - 1
By Dr. Fred M’membe It is very sad that wild and malicious allegations have once again been made against me. I was last week summoned by...
Read more
Headlines

Dr Chitalu Chilufya is Innocent until proven otherwise by the courts of law-State House

Chief Editor - 5
State House has issued a statement in support of embattled Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya after criticism from some quarters questioning why the Health...
Read more
Economy

Government, Cooperating Partners and other stakeholders review 7NDP performance

Chief Editor - 4
The Government of Zambia, cooperating partners and other stakeholders have reviewed the performance of the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) as at Mid-Term. Officiating...
Read more
General News

Higher Education Minister hands over K500,000 emergency research grants

Chief Editor - 10
Higher Education Minister Dr. Brian Mushimba has handed over K500,000 emergency research grants towards 5 proposals for the immediate funding of the county's Scientific...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zanaco’s Backlog Headlines League Restart

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zanaco are likely to headline the restart of the 2019/2020 season on July 18 due to their heavy backlog. The seven-time champions are languishing...
Read more

2021 AFCON and 2020 CHAN Dates Moved

Feature Sports sports - 0
CAF has moved the 2021 AFCON to another twelve months to January 2022. The CAF executive committee decision comes in the wake of the backlog...
Read more

Zesco United Ladies Team Deputy Coach Dies

Feature Sports sports - 2
Tragedy has struck FAZ Women’s League side Zesco United Ladies FC following the passing of ...
Read more

PRO’S HIT LIST: Champagne Popping Weekend

Feature Sports sports - 3
It was a championship crowning weekend for a couple of our foreign-based players. =TANZANIA Midfielder Clatus Chama came on as a sub in Sunday's 0-0 away...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: