Doubleheaders will be played when the FAZ league resumes on July 18.

FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala emphasized that the doubleheaders will be played behind closed doors and under strict Ministry of Health Covid-19 guidelines.

“Some games will be played behind closed doors according to the schedule,” Mungala said.

Mungala added that this is due to contractual obligations between FAZ’s and the satellite TV broadcaster of its FAZ Super Division games.

He said adjustments to kickoff time will be made due to social distancing measures with lunchtime kickoff expected to begin an hour earlier at 12h00.

Nine rounds of FAZ Super Division matches remain when the league resumes in a fortnight after the season was halted after 25 games were played on March 8.

