State House has issued a statement in support of embattled Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya after criticism from some quarters questioning why the Health Minister has continued to serve despite having been charged with corruption.
“Despite being charged with criminal offenses, in this case, corruption allegations, Hon. Chilufya is currently innocent until proven otherwise by the courts of law, ” read the statement before adding that the assumption is predicated on the principle of Presumption of Innocence which is enshrined in the Constitution of Zambia and is consistent with according an accused Fair Trial.
The statement went on: “According to Article 18 (2) of the Zambian Constitution, every person who is charged with a criminal offence shall be presumed to be innocent until he or she is proved or pleads guilty. And since the Zambia Constitution, as stated in Article 1 (1) overrides any other written law, or customary law, or customary practice, everyone must respect the Presumption of Innocence Law.”
“Therefore, a mere allegation is not a conviction and it is not the duty of the accused to prove his innocence. The principle of Presumption of Innocence until proven guilty by the courts of law is also enshrined in the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights and the International Covenant for Civil and Political Rights.”
Accordingly, the statement read: “His Excellency, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia will, therefore, presume the innocence of Hon. Chilufya and leave it to the prosecution and the courts to prove the minister, otherwise.”
The statement concluded by saying the President respects the Independence of the Judiciary and other Organs such as the Police, the Anti-Corruption Commission, and the Drug Enforcement Commission, among others, and will do nothing to interfere in the operations of these entities as long as he remains President.
Nincompoops.
I can smell a nolle prosequi. Bakabolala imwe ba stupid. Atase.
We need change!
I wonder why on hell that Kabanshi was guilty before proved innocent.
Who’s surprised by this? Only those who think this is a normal country.
PF you are wasting your time putting out this garbage stupid statement everyone saw the out come of this. You are all thieves trying to cover for each other. Some time next year you will be crying in Jail…and those properties this thieve bought in Mansa will be given back to the people.
I’m so disappointed and discouraged by your behavior.
PF must go.
That is lungu…….no moral fiber of integrity in him….zero.
Stealing is normal for him.
The least lungu could have done was put chitalu on forced leave while investigations are concluded…
This is like an accused child rapist continuing to live with his child victim while investigations are going on……tampering of evidence is a real possibility.
Political influence will surely be brought into this case to benefit Chitalu Chlufya, mark my words.
Yes we discussed this issue with the president and I fully agree with this approach. Dr chilufya just like any citizen also enjoys freedoms and rights enshrined in our constitution. Once such is the maxim of innocence until proven guilty. Nothing sinister about this. We can’t fire people just because some one points a finger alleging they did something wrong. So if your jealous ex girlfriend alleges you stole should your employer fire you ?