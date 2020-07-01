The Electoral Commission of Zambia ECZ) has set Thursday, July 30, 2020 as the date for the various Local Government by-elections in the eleven wards and town councils in Central, North – Western, Luapula and Western Provinces.

The local government by-elections will be held in Serenje, Chavuma, Chienge, Kasempa, Limulunga, Mongu, Sesheke and Sioma.

The elections in the eleven wards have been necessitated by the resignations and deaths of the incumbent councilors.

ECZ Public Relations Manager, MARGARET CHIMANSE explained that aspiring candidates in the by-elections are expected to lodge completed and attested statutory declaration and nomination papers subscribed before a Magistrate and Local Court Magistrate.

She said the aspirants in the Local government ward by-elections should also take along with them nine supporters who must be registered voters in the affected wards.

Ms CHIMANSE noted that the contenders’ are also required to pay non-refundable nomination fees of 750 Kwacha for City and Municipal Councils and 400 Kwacha for district councils respectively.

And Ms CHIMANSE said the Commission has also put in place measures to prevent the transmission of COVID- 19 and Political Parties and other Stakeholders are encouraged to use appropriate campaign strategies such as mobile Public Address System, distribution

of flyers and other political party materials with minimal or no contact with a crowd.

She said Political Parties should desist from ferrying cadres from one district or ward to the other for campaigns in Districts where by-elections are taking place.

The ward by- elections will be held in Central province in Serenje, Muchinga in Chibale, North-Western in Chavuma, Nyoka and Lubofu in Kasempa.

In Western province the by-elections will be held in Nalikwanda’s Nakanyaa, Sesheke’s Silumbu, Imusho and Nangweshi in Sioma district as well as Luena Sitoya in Limulunga district.

[Read 118 times, 118 reads today]