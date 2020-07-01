UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has promised that the class divide currently being witnessed in Zambia will be no more under his government.
Mr Hichilema says all citizens regardless of religious, political, ethnic or racial affiliation will be allowed to enjoy the inherent human rights without any intimidation as is currently the case under the PF regime.
Mr Hichilema has noted with regret that citizens today cannot assemble freely because they don’t belong to the ruling Patriotic Front.
He added that it is regrettable that people today cannot freely speak if they do not belong to the ruling party or certain groupings in society.
Mr. Hichilema said all the freedoms that have been curtailed by the PF regime including freedom of movement for people with divergent views will be restored under his regime.
“All this shall soon be a thing of the past. We shall all be identified by one common denominator, Zambian!”, said the opposition Leader.
Mr. Hichilema added that kicking the PF out of government is the surest way of restoring the freedoms and liberties that Zambians have.
HH and tribalism,its sad. Iam able to read in between the line. In 1991 instead of using our brains, we used emotions to vote MMD destroyed Zambia, and some of the people who ripped out this country during privatisation are making a lot of noise. They want to come and finish the little that is remaining.
@Dee, tombernoco. What are you doing at our website? We don’t tolerate idyots like you anymore.
Look who’s talking, the devil’s incarnate
@Dee-You have posted on the wrong platform. You don’t belong here go away.
PF must go…go with them. Poop drop.
Nostradamus!
You are not being realistic and honest. Dee stated his opinion which has nothing to do with his/her mum. If you don’t agree, you respond with your view. Most Zambians do know that HH during privatization. How he made can be categorized into two either 1). He made honestly through professional service fees or 2) Stole using his professional skills plus commissions received from companies sales. Now it’s up to any individual to choose to think either of the two. They have their reason to think either because it’s their fundamental right.