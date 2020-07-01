9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
type here...
General News

NAQEZ strongly doubts the possibility of reopening schools for non examination classes this year.

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
General News NAQEZ strongly doubts the possibility of reopening schools for non examination classes...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

With a crisis of desks in most schools in the Country, National Action for Quality Education in Zambia says it strongly doubts the possibility of reopening schools for non examination classes this year.

NAQEZ Executive Director Aaron Chansa says their current assessment is that very few schools in Zambia would be in a position to accommodate more learners apart from examination classes.

Mr Chansa said this is simply because most schools, especially those in rural areas, have a critical shortage of desks.

He has noted that in some cases , pupils are even sitting on the floor whilst learning.

Mr Chansa said available statistics indicate that the Ministry of General Education will need more than 1.3 million desks to remedy this crisis.

He said that until this number of desks is afforded, learners in non examination classes may not open in 2020.

Mr Chansa has therefore demand that the Ministry of Finance releases money in order for the Ministry of General Education to buy desks.

He said this is an urgent matter needing very serious National attention.

Mr Chansa said current pictures of Zambian learners sitting on the floor are giving the education system a very ugly image,and must be dealt with immediately.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleCalls for the Government to subject Bill 10 to a referendum are baseless-Makebi Zulu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

NAQEZ strongly doubts the possibility of reopening schools for non examination classes this year.

With a crisis of desks in most schools in the Country, National Action for Quality Education in Zambia...
Read more
General News

Calls for the Government to subject Bill 10 to a referendum are baseless-Makebi Zulu

Chief Editor - 0
Lawyer Makebi Zulu says calls by Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa for the government to subject Bill 10 to a referendum are baseless. Mr Zulu says...
Read more
Columns

How Government can reform Youth empowerment programmes to create jobs this time around

Chief Editor - 0
By Mwansa P. Chalwe snr The government’s youth empowerment initiatives have not worked and will continued not working in future unless a reset button...
Read more
Headlines

Kicking PF out of government is the surest way of restoring the freedoms and liberties that Zambians have-HH

Chief Editor - 1
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has promised that the class divide currently being witnessed in Zambia will be no more under his government. Mr Hichilema ...
Read more
General News

Yes, I own 251 hectares in Masaiti and I am not giving it up for anyone-Kelvin Sampa

Chief Editor - 24
Ruling PF Chairman for Youths Kelvin Sampa has admitted that he owns 252 hectares of land in Masaiti which is under dispute. Senior Chief Mushili...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Yes, I own 251 hectares in Masaiti and I am not giving it up for anyone-Kelvin Sampa

General News Chief Editor - 24
Ruling PF Chairman for Youths Kelvin Sampa has admitted that he owns 252 hectares of land in Masaiti which is under dispute. Senior Chief Mushili...
Read more

Government working hard in inculcating positive cultural values in its citizens-Sumaili

General News Chief Editor - 11
Minister of National Guidance and Religious affairs Hon. Rev. Mrs Godfridah Sumaili says government is working hard in inculcating positive cultural values in its...
Read more

PF to donate received COVID-19 Materials to Churches around the country

General News Chief Editor - 22
The Ruling Patriotic Front party says it will start distributing all COVID-19 materials it has received from its well-wishers to various schools and hospitals...
Read more

Various teacher Unions welcome debt swap proposal

General News Chief Editor - 7
Various teacher Unions have welcomed the proposal by the Public Service Commission that government considers introducing a debt swap policy to lift some civil...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: