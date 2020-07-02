Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has congratulated Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu for winning the Austrian league title with RB Salzburg.

Salzburg clinched their seventh consecutive league crown with two games to spare over the weekend with Patsons’ 24 goals playing a huge part in the cause.

“We want to congratulate our players Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu for winning the Austrian championship. We need an injection of motivation for all of us because we need a winning mentality,” Micho said.

“Those are two flag bearers that are supposed to take Zambian football where it is supposed to.”

And Micho added that he is pleased to see some of his European-based players also getting some game time since the restart of their respective leagues in June.

“I am happy to see other players like Evans Kangwa, Kings Kangwa and Lameck Banda are playing in Russia. We are always happy whenever our players are getting minutes and getting that competitive advantage,” Micho added.

