9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 2, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Micho Congratulates Patson and Mwepu

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Micho Congratulates Patson and Mwepu
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has congratulated Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu for winning the Austrian league title with RB Salzburg.

Salzburg clinched their seventh consecutive league crown with two games to spare over the weekend with Patsons’ 24 goals playing a huge part in the cause.

“We want to congratulate our players Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu for winning the Austrian championship. We need an injection of motivation for all of us because we need a winning mentality,” Micho said.

“Those are two flag bearers that are supposed to take Zambian football where it is supposed to.”

And Micho added that he is pleased to see some of his European-based players also getting some game time since the restart of their respective leagues in June.

“I am happy to see other players like Evans Kangwa, Kings Kangwa and Lameck Banda are playing in Russia. We are always happy whenever our players are getting minutes and getting that competitive advantage,” Micho added.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleWhy you are as healthy as your internal age

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Micho Congratulates Patson and Mwepu

Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has congratulated Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu for winning the Austrian league title with...
Read more
Health

Why you are as healthy as your internal age

editor - 1
How Healthy Living Can Reduce Internal Age and Disease Risk https://youtu.be/btSLFBbLG20 Why improving your Internal age really matters Heart attacks, strokes and sudden deaths are becoming increasingly...
Read more
Feature Sports

MID-WEEK PRO’S HIT LIST

sports - 1
Here are selected briefs from mid-week action by our foreign-based players. TANZANIA Midfielder Clatous Chama scored retaining league champions Simba SC's second goal in the...
Read more
Feature Politics

UPND Objects to the Proposals Presented by ECZ on the 2021 Elections

Chief Editor - 14
The United Party for National Development (UPND) has expressed concern over a number of proposals by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) ahead of...
Read more
Headlines

HH and his team storm National Registration office to demand Answers for the “Selective Issuance of NRCs”

Chief Editor - 23
The United Party for National Development (UPND) Leader Haikainde Hichilema yesterday stormed the National Registration office to seek answers on why there is...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

MID-WEEK PRO’S HIT LIST

Feature Sports sports - 1
Here are selected briefs from mid-week action by our foreign-based players. TANZANIA Midfielder Clatous Chama scored retaining league champions Simba SC's second goal in the...
Read more

Micho Takes Positives From 2022 AFCON Annoucement

Feature Sports sports - 1
Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic says it is business as usual for his bench despite the rescheduling of the 2021 AFCON tournament to 2022. CAF...
Read more

Doubleheaders Sanctioned for July 18 League Restart

Feature Sports sports - 0
Doubleheaders will be played when the FAZ league resumes on July 18. FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala emphasized that the doubleheaders will be played behind closed...
Read more

Zanaco’s Backlog Headlines League Restart

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zanaco are likely to headline the restart of the 2019/2020 season on July 18 due to their heavy backlog. The seven-time champions are languishing...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: