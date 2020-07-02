The government will today hold a Youth Forum at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka aimed at coming up with a road map on how to address challenges facing the Youth across the country.
Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary AMOS MALUPENGA has disclosed to ZNBC News in an interview that the Forum will be carried live on ZNBC Television .
Mr. MALUPENGA explained that only One hundred youths will attend the forum because of Covid-19 but stated that Six Million have been targeted across the country.
He further explained that Minister of Information and Broadcasting Minister DORA SILIYA will chair the meeting which will be attended by various ministries.
Mr. MALUPENGA said among the ministries will be that of Livestock and Fisheries to talk about how Youths can access aquaculture empowerment.
He said others will be the Ministry of Youths, Community Development, Agriculture among others.
Mr. MALUPENGA pointed out that Government has had a good response from the meetings that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services together with other Ministers have had with the Youths.
Too late, patching up old cloth. The government officials have been arrogant. What the youths need is industry in which they can begin life on their own not political handouts of K85 each youth. Anyway being a cadre has become employment for some useless youths who regard politicians as messiahs
Unless you reopen Prime TV and address the “Disgruntled Youth’s” concerns of corruption and freedom of expression, then any attempts to hold such meetings is pointless
Lungu and PF in panic mode. You have 13 months before your term ends, where were you all this time? So your policies never included youths until now? Thank you youths for keeping the government on its toes.
There is a difference between proactive and reactive. PF is very sensitive and reactive when their power base is threatened. Kudos to Pilato, B Flow Wezi Mubita and group to shake up this stubborn bunch of cruel individuals
Reminds me of those useless Youth League congregations under UNIP with meals monga pa cililo. Imwe a pumbavu wene PF re-examine simple things like roast maize begin sold by Chinese ku ma roadside uko. Then educate ma youth kuti even ija mango yodoba mu ma famu can be sold for cash. Some things you don’t need to start exposing young people to communicable diseases mweo!
What was the criteria used to pick these youths, bcoz some of us we wanted to attend. you just pipo who well not speak and not getting those who went to protest in the bush so that you hear them as well.
I,BEG ALL WELL MEANINGFUL ZAMBIANS LET US REMOVE PF GOVT AT ALL COST CZ THEY DON’T MEAN WELL FOR ZAMBIA.LADIES AND GENTLEMEN I FORESEE THINGS GOING A WORSE WAY.THEY HAVE MADE THE CHINESE AS IF THEY ARE ZAMBIAN CITIZENS.LOOK,AT THE WAY THEY HAVE FLOODED THE GOVT INSTITUTION.THIS IS NOT VERY NORMAL.I FORESEE IF WE GIVE THEM PF BAFOONS ANOTHER TERM ZAMBIA WILL BE LIKE HONG KONG.THEY WILL MAKE ZAMBIA TO BE PART OF CHINA. PF ZWA TO GETHER WITH THIS BABOON KZ.ARE U AWARE THAT WE CAN MAKE CASH OUT OF KZ IF WE PUT HIM IN THE CAGE AND PUT HIM IN A ZOO. TOURISTS CAN BE COMING JUST TO WATCH THE WAY HE LOOKS LIKE .IAM TRYING TO USE OUR LOCAL PAPER IN DENMARK TO PUT AN AD OF HIM.ZAMBIA CAN RAISE ALOT OF REVENUE COLLECTION OUT OF HIM.THEY WAY TALKS ABOUT US IN DIASPORA THAT WE ARE HYENAS HIM IS A…
Congratulations Miko Zulu, Pilato, B-Flow, Wezi and team. You are the winners in this. You have shaken the embassies and PF government!!!!
B-Flow for President!!