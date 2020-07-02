The government will today hold a Youth Forum at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka aimed at coming up with a road map on how to address challenges facing the Youth across the country.

Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary AMOS MALUPENGA has disclosed to ZNBC News in an interview that the Forum will be carried live on ZNBC Television .

Mr. MALUPENGA explained that only One hundred youths will attend the forum because of Covid-19 but stated that Six Million have been targeted across the country.

He further explained that Minister of Information and Broadcasting Minister DORA SILIYA will chair the meeting which will be attended by various ministries.

Mr. MALUPENGA said among the ministries will be that of Livestock and Fisheries to talk about how Youths can access aquaculture empowerment.

He said others will be the Ministry of Youths, Community Development, Agriculture among others.

Mr. MALUPENGA pointed out that Government has had a good response from the meetings that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services together with other Ministers have had with the Youths.

