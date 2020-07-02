Police in Lusaka have arrested Maxson Nkhoma of Kapata Compound in Chipata, Eastern Province, for alleged defamation against Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development, Vincent Mwale.
Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says Mr Nkhoma, aged 33, is alleged to have published defamatory remarks on social media against Mr Mwale.
Ms Katongo says Mr Nkhoma has been charged with two counts of Criminal Libel contrary to section 391 chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.
Meanwhile, Police in Siavonga have also arrested a former UPND Youth District Chairman John Simweemba, 40, of Kaleya Compound for proposing violence.
Ms Katongo said Mr Simweemba, acting with four other people, allegedly organized an illegal public meeting where he was inciting people to be beating public officers.
She said he was referring to officers who will be conducting mobile issuance of National Registration Cards, including Police officers.
Ms Katongo said this allegedly happened on June 28, between 14 and 16 hours at Sianyolo Primary school grounds in Siavonga.
She said Simweemba is currently detained in Police Custody and is likely to be jointly charged with four others with unlawful assembly as they did not notify the Police to have a public meeting.
Archaic and neolithic laws … if this chap Vincent wasn’t a minister this would be a none issue I hope the ‘victim’ has been granted bail. We need to free ourselves from these $tup1d laws
The charge is defective…. Section 391 of the Penal Code is not criminal libel……Accused hold your heart, this case may not go anywhere
Let’s make defamation a civil offence. Have you noticed that more than half the time any personal who gets arrested then sued/prosecuted for defamation/slander/libel is merely sharing an opinion?
A crime is a crime whether against a minister or poor citizen even when you will come and form government you will not tolerate such nonsense.
THESE MMD MINISTERS ARE NOW BENEFITING FROM PF AND ORIGINAL PF MEMBERS ARE BEING MISTREATED.
WHERE WAS VINCENT MWALE,DORA SILITI,BOWMAN LUSAMBO IN 2006,2008 AND 2011?
TODAY THESE MMD MINISTERS WANT TO BE MORE PF THAN THE ORIGINAL MEMBERS WHO SUFFERED AND FOUGHT FOR PF.
WONDERS SHALL NEVER END.
2021 TUKAFILILA MUNSENGA.
