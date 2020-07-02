Police in Lusaka have arrested Maxson Nkhoma of Kapata Compound in Chipata, Eastern Province, for alleged defamation against Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development, Vincent Mwale.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says Mr Nkhoma, aged 33, is alleged to have published defamatory remarks on social media against Mr Mwale.

Ms Katongo says Mr Nkhoma has been charged with two counts of Criminal Libel contrary to section 391 chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Meanwhile, Police in Siavonga have also arrested a former UPND Youth District Chairman John Simweemba, 40, of Kaleya Compound for proposing violence.

Ms Katongo said Mr Simweemba, acting with four other people, allegedly organized an illegal public meeting where he was inciting people to be beating public officers.

She said he was referring to officers who will be conducting mobile issuance of National Registration Cards, including Police officers.

Ms Katongo said this allegedly happened on June 28, between 14 and 16 hours at Sianyolo Primary school grounds in Siavonga.

She said Simweemba is currently detained in Police Custody and is likely to be jointly charged with four others with unlawful assembly as they did not notify the Police to have a public meeting.

