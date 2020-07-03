9.5 C
Feature Politics

Constitutional Court dismisses Petition to have Bill 10 Withdrawn

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

The Constitutional Court has dismissed a petition by Law Association of Zambia -LAZ and Chapter One Foundation Limited to have the Constitution Amendment Bill number ten of 2019 withdrawn from Parliament.

The Court has ruled that the petition by LAZ and Chapter One Foundation lacked merit because they did not show how Justice Minister Given Lubinda breached constitutional procedure when presenting Bill 10 to Parliament.

This is according to a final majority judgement delivered by Constitutional Court Judge Enock Mulembe on behalf of five others.

Judge Mulembe said the Constitutional Court can not intervene in the matter as the arguments by LAZ and Chapter One do not show how the mandatory formalities as prescribed in Article 79 of the constitution, where offended by Bill 10.

He said the petitioners also rushed to seek the Constitutional Court’s intervention as they would have waited for the Bill to pass its third Reading.

In this matter, Chapter One Foundation Limited had petitioned the Constitutional Court for an order that Minister of Justice Given Lubinda withdraws Bill 10.

LAZ was seeking a declaration that government’s decision to amend the Constitution in the manner set in Bill Number 10 of 2019, is illegal because it contravenes several Articles of the constitution including 1, 8, 9, 61, and 79 among others.

9 COMMENTS

  1. Not even five minutes…..thrown out.

    Thank you Judiciary for upholding our Constitution against some trickery movers!

    3

  2. Suggest Puting bill 10 to a ational referendum and watch the PF rats scamper into their holes in celings like rats on fire

    3
    1

  8. Dear HH ,
    If you want our party to win please note the following:
    1.Stop this nonsense of legal battles. The court will not make us win but the people will.
    2. Keep Chishimba Kambwili and Lukuku away from our party. Chancers like them will not bring us votes.
    3. Do not be scared of bill 10 . It will actually give us a good platform to win next year.
    4. Focus now more on party mobilisation .
    5. Reorganise Western province. Mai Inonge has destroyed us in that area.

    1

  9. I believe this was an other petition brought up by LAZ & CSO earlier. The one filed in high Court 2 days ago is still active. That one is against speaker’s retabling a lapsed bill. This battle has many fronts.

