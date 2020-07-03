9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 3, 2020
Feature Politics

Kambwili calls for the Fielding of One Opposition Presidential Candidate for 2021 Elections

By Chief Editor
National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili has called on all genuine opposition parties in Zambia to unite and field only one candidate in next year’s presidential elections.

Featuring on Radio Phoenix, Mr. Kambwili stated that leaders of opposition parties should do away with their egos and do that which the people of Zambia are demanding, which is unity of purpose, similar to what was done in Malawi.

Mr Kambwili stated that opposition leaders should be ready to set aside personal ambitions for the good of the country and the desires of the people of Zambia should come above self interest.

He has since disclosed that the Opposition Alliance partners including NDC, UPND, RPP, and ADD are already in discussions with a view to developing a framework for a united opposition in support of only one Presidential candidate.

Mr Kambwili added that he is fully committed to this proposition for the purpose of liberating the people of Zambia from the corrupt PF government.

Several stakeholders have urged the opposition in Zambia to Unite if they are serious about removing the PF from power next year.

History Dr Euston Chiputa says continued fragmentation of the opposition gives the PF an upper hand in next year’s polls.

Dr Chiputa is urging the opposition to unite and their counterparts in Malawi who have united for the purposes of removing the ruling party and ushering in a government that is interested in the wellbeing of the people.

6 COMMENTS

  1. In Malawi, they do not have 50%+1, hence the need for opposition to field one candidate.

    But, the 50%+1 in Zambia takes care of that, i.e. it will automatically force the opposition to unite in a rerun.

    1

    • Malawi amended their laws to include the 50% plus one person rule after last year’s disputed elections. Please take note!

      1

  2. But what is your manifesto, your alternative policy and ideas??? Tell the people what you are coming to fo differently. What is your policy on education, agriculture, commerce etc???? Copying and pasting what happened in Malawi won’t guarantee you success. Are you ready to bow to hh with what you are saying??? He heads the largest opposition, what will be your role in this alliance??? Are the political dynamics in Malawi similar to Zambia???

  3. HH with Kambwili as running mate, then UPND will lose again.
    Unless HH & Mmembe.
    But this time winning team is HH & Nalumango.

    1

  4. Good call however the cup has runneth over. With one or as many opposition presidential fielding, PF is a gonna. That’s just my personal opinion.

  5. But ba PF your MPs don’rt work.Matero MP does nothing.There is no water in this area.How can people survive without water .Lilanda estate,lilanda ,chungu and matero.People have to carry containers on their heads everyday.Why no one is checking Lusaka water.?Fi PF why are u sleeping.Saulosi is the most usele— chancellor in lusaka.PF needs people to check how these chaps are performing. Ba Lungu can’t manage everywhere ba PF mwaonaula party.Can u work up plese.Matero is a big constituency which gives u votes.Why neglect it?Muletotonkaya guys.Bring Miles here please

