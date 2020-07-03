National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili has called on all genuine opposition parties in Zambia to unite and field only one candidate in next year’s presidential elections.

Featuring on Radio Phoenix, Mr. Kambwili stated that leaders of opposition parties should do away with their egos and do that which the people of Zambia are demanding, which is unity of purpose, similar to what was done in Malawi.

Mr Kambwili stated that opposition leaders should be ready to set aside personal ambitions for the good of the country and the desires of the people of Zambia should come above self interest.

He has since disclosed that the Opposition Alliance partners including NDC, UPND, RPP, and ADD are already in discussions with a view to developing a framework for a united opposition in support of only one Presidential candidate.

Mr Kambwili added that he is fully committed to this proposition for the purpose of liberating the people of Zambia from the corrupt PF government.

Several stakeholders have urged the opposition in Zambia to Unite if they are serious about removing the PF from power next year.

History Dr Euston Chiputa says continued fragmentation of the opposition gives the PF an upper hand in next year’s polls.

Dr Chiputa is urging the opposition to unite and their counterparts in Malawi who have united for the purposes of removing the ruling party and ushering in a government that is interested in the wellbeing of the people.

