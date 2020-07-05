Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet for Administration Patrick Kangwa has commended the Ministry of Agriculture for ensuring the importation of fertilizer under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) is not disrupted by Covid-19 outbreak.

Mr. Kangwa says disruption of fertilizer import could have caused a crisis in food production, which would have resulted in a disaster with regards to national food security.

He was speaking when he visited Neria’s Investments Fertilizer Storage sheds in Chipata.

And Agriculture Permanent Secretary Songowayo Zyambo said over 90 percent of fertilizer under the Farmer Input Support Programme -FISP- has already been imported into the country.

Mr. Zyambo assured farmers that the country is secure in terms of inputs for the next farming season.

And Neria’s Investments Limited Chipata Depot Manager Gilbert Malumo said the company has already positioned 98 percent of fertilizer in Eastern Province.

