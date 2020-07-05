President Edgar Lungu has directed the Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale to quickly complete the construction of Houses and police stations in three districts of Southern Province.

The three districts are Chikankata, Choma and Kazungula.

President Lungu says he wants the police officers to start using the facilities that are under construction.

He says Government will ensure equitable distribution of development despite the limited resources

The head of state said this when he commissioned Zambia Police Houses in Mazabuka

And Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo thanked the people of Mazabuka for turning out in numbers to witness the commissioning of the houses.

Mr. Kampyongo said despite the Covid-19 challenges, people came out in numbers to support President Lungu during the commissioning of the houses.

Speaking at the same function, Inspector General of police Kakoma Kanganja said Government’s support to the Zambia police has improved operational capacity and boosted the morale of the officers.

