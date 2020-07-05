The National Action for Quality Education (NAQEZ) has welcomed the announcement by President Edgar Lungu, that Government will soon start constructing houses for teachers.

In a statement NAQEZ executive director Aaron Chansa said the announcement is good news and has come at a time when teachers are going through very hard times in terms of pathetic accommodation, static salaries,no salary scale upgrades, poor infrastructure and a very demotivating promotion system.

He said this scenario is an assault on efforts for quality education delivery in schools.

“Previously, NAQEZ was at pains as to why Government was only building beautiful houses for defense forces without considering those who produce everyone, the teachers.We are happy that this unfair practice will be history,if this plan will indeed be actualized,” Mr.Chansa said.

Mr. Chansa said today many teachers, especially in rural areas,stay in grass thatched houses adding that this is bad and cannot continue to be the norm as a country.

“As we thank our President for this exciting development,we plead with the Presidential aide for projects implementation to closely work with the Ministry of General Education in order for this initiative to quickly take off. As an organization,we shall take alot of interest in this matter so that teachers in the country can benefit,”said Mr.Chansa.

