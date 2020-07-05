9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, July 5, 2020
Feature Politics

UPND MPs are violating the powers and privileges act of parliament by walking out of the house

By Chief Editor
2
Chief Editor

Former UPND Security Adviser Benjamin Kasabi Chipango says UPND Members of Parliament are violating the powers and privileges act of parliament by walking out of the house instead of debating issues and duly represent their constituencies.

Mr Chipango who served under the UPND as an MP for two terms,was district governor as well as member of the central committee says UPND MPs have now become dictators because their decisions are not in consultation with the people they represent in their various constituencies.

He notes that MPs should not be ruled or dictated to by their party leadership but should represent the peoples views in parliament by debating important issues without any due influence.

Mr Chipango defected yesterday and was recieved together with over 850 other members in Kabompo district in North Western Province by the PF deputy Secretary General Madam Mumbi Phiri.

Mr Chipango cited lack of unity, patriotism,love and integrity as his reason for leaving the party saying there is too much dictatorship.

“A Member of parliament is not supposed to be ruled by the party up to the desk of the speaker” he said adding that MPs should instead table the views of those they represent as opposed to walking out but regretted that MPs are doing things as dictators without consulting people who put them into office.

Mr Chipango said MPs should exercise free and mandatory democratic right and should not go against the spirit of unity,independence and integrity

2 COMMENTS

  1. All along what they were doing was just ok but immediately you defect then they are bad. We have seen plenty of your kind.

    1
    1

