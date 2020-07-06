Lusaka Province Minister and ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Copperbelt Province Mobilisation Chairperson Bowman Lusambo has said that PF members on the Copperbelt will make it impossible for the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) to conduct any business in the province.
Reacting to the alleged harassment that President Lungu was subjected to when he went to Monze, Mr Lusambo said that the UPND leadership has drawn a line and they have clearly chosen their path.
Mr Lusambo said that PF will simply reciprocate the treatment they are subjecting their leader to and carry it out to good measure on the Copperbelt.
And Chilubi Member of Parliament Mulenga Fube has urged the opposition UPND to engage in civilised politics. Mr. Fube said that the unruly conduct of UPND cadres when President Edgar Lungu visited Monze on Saturday must be condemned.
The Chilubi lawmaker said that as Head of State, President Lungu should not be ridiculed as he visits any part of the country on the trajectory of spearheading developmental activities.
Mr Fube’s remarks come in the wake of the hostile treatment of President Lungu by some UPND youths in Monze last Saturday, adding that such conduct if allowed to continue can cause anarchy and disrupt the peace that the country has enjoyed over the years.
And Vision Ambassadors have described as barbaric the behaviour of UPND cadres in Monze. National Coordinator Misheck Kombe said that such an attitude is intolerable in a democratic dispensation.
Mr. Kombe also said that President Edgar Lungu deserves to freely visit any part of the country as he is a Republican President
Below is the full statement Bowman Lusambo’s full statement
THE LINE HAS BEEN DRAWN
By Bowman Chilosha Lusambo
As we celebrate our Heroes and Unity holidays, it is important that we recognize our national heroes, those that have gone before us and those that are still living.
One of our nation’s true heroes living with us today is our Republican President His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. He is a true hero because he was dully elected by majority Zambians to preside over national affairs and in doing so, he has been a source of inspiration to millions of our citizens.
It is therefore regrettable that the opposition UPND elected to disrespect the Head of State by portraying behavior that is uncalled for when he visited Monze and other districts in Southern Province.
Our colleagues in the UPND ought to reliase that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is a President for all Zambians and holds the highest public office in the land and he deserves respect
By behaving in that uncouth manner, the UPND leadership has drawn a line and they have clearly chosen their path.
As Copperbelt Province Mobilisation Chairperson, I wish to announce that our members on the Copperbelt will make it impossible for the UPND to conduct any business in the province. We will simply reciprocate the treatment they are subjecting our leader to and carry it out to good measure on the Copperbelt.
So congratulations Jack Mwiimbu, congratulations Hakainde Hichilema and congratulations the UPND. You have just drawn your own lines!
And you say we are a Christian Nation! What a joke.
Once a carder always a carder.
Really?
Unbelievable!
How about using the thinking of those that are blessed with wisdom…..when they go low, we go high!
What good will it be to so called avenge? I cry for mother Zambia! Is this the leadership we deserve? Really? Where is the love?? Has the president asked to be avenged? Please!!
Two wrongs never make a right! Heckling is a form of protest against any displeasure in a democractic dispensation. What a good leader does is to self introspect and address the why! Not revenge.
Lusambo… You have actually just promoted Anarchy. That is not a response you should be making as a political leader.
HH must condemn this behaviour. There is only one president in Zambia and that is Lungu.
It has always been difficult for UPND or opposition to conduct own campaigns.
For Lusambo to commit another murder won’t be a surprise. He is just making the peaceful Lungu look bad, as he did to RB.
Take your words back with immediate effect. You are a fool..Lungu this is what happens when you put uneducated people in such positions. This PF cader is sending the wrong message. Lungu if you care for the people tell this garbage human being to retract his words. This is embarrassing.
Zambia does not belong to this fool.
PF must go
Zambians will vote quietly in 2021. They will elect a leader of their choice as usual. The rest of Zambia is watching.
Really for those complaining and you are disgruntled like me think again,Lusambo is useful *****,Lungu should get more of such,they are helping further decampain him
Anyone hs a constitutional right to express wht they feels in wht ever way they would be heard of. That’s the best way they thot to tell him tht they don’t support him, u can’t force matters. Ask them y they did tht, then they’ll tell u, threatening them ba Lusambo u a worsening the issue.
They don’t support him y force them, cheer him then.
@ Kci you’re right we will vote quietly, watching announcements of results from ZNBC TV, while other TV station analysing the results as coming in from totally centre. We praying for mother Zambia to be peacefully until that day .
This full does not qualify to be called a leader by any measure. And in a normal functioning country, he can’t be anywhere near leadership, totally impossible
This moron is able to say such things because we have an absentee leader on State Hs.