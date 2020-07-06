Lusaka Province Minister and ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Copperbelt Province Mobilisation Chairperson Bowman Lusambo has said that PF members on the Copperbelt will make it impossible for the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) to conduct any business in the province.

Reacting to the alleged harassment that President Lungu was subjected to when he went to Monze, Mr Lusambo said that the UPND leadership has drawn a line and they have clearly chosen their path.

Mr Lusambo said that PF will simply reciprocate the treatment they are subjecting their leader to and carry it out to good measure on the Copperbelt.

And Chilubi Member of Parliament Mulenga Fube has urged the opposition UPND to engage in civilised politics. Mr. Fube said that the unruly conduct of UPND cadres when President Edgar Lungu visited Monze on Saturday must be condemned.

The Chilubi lawmaker said that as Head of State, President Lungu should not be ridiculed as he visits any part of the country on the trajectory of spearheading developmental activities.

Mr Fube’s remarks come in the wake of the hostile treatment of President Lungu by some UPND youths in Monze last Saturday, adding that such conduct if allowed to continue can cause anarchy and disrupt the peace that the country has enjoyed over the years.

And Vision Ambassadors have described as barbaric the behaviour of UPND cadres in Monze. National Coordinator Misheck Kombe said that such an attitude is intolerable in a democratic dispensation.

Mr. Kombe also said that President Edgar Lungu deserves to freely visit any part of the country as he is a Republican President

Below is the full statement Bowman Lusambo’s full statement

THE LINE HAS BEEN DRAWN

By Bowman Chilosha Lusambo

As we celebrate our Heroes and Unity holidays, it is important that we recognize our national heroes, those that have gone before us and those that are still living.

One of our nation’s true heroes living with us today is our Republican President His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. He is a true hero because he was dully elected by majority Zambians to preside over national affairs and in doing so, he has been a source of inspiration to millions of our citizens.

It is therefore regrettable that the opposition UPND elected to disrespect the Head of State by portraying behavior that is uncalled for when he visited Monze and other districts in Southern Province.

Our colleagues in the UPND ought to reliase that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is a President for all Zambians and holds the highest public office in the land and he deserves respect

By behaving in that uncouth manner, the UPND leadership has drawn a line and they have clearly chosen their path.

As Copperbelt Province Mobilisation Chairperson, I wish to announce that our members on the Copperbelt will make it impossible for the UPND to conduct any business in the province. We will simply reciprocate the treatment they are subjecting our leader to and carry it out to good measure on the Copperbelt.

So congratulations Jack Mwiimbu, congratulations Hakainde Hichilema and congratulations the UPND. You have just drawn your own lines!

