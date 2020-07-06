The Zambia Center for Inter-Party Dialogue has condemned the political intolerance exhibited by the UPND members and supporters in Monze during the tour of President Edgar Lungu.

ZCID Board Chairperson Jackson Silavwe says no part of this blessed country should be sacred to only one political party.

Mr. Silavwe said Zambia is not for political parties but for all Zambians.

He said the Zambian people have time and again frowned upon such kind of politics saying Zambia is bigger than any political party.

Mr. Silavwe has equally condemned the reactions from some PF leaders, members, and supporters that have threatened to reciprocate the Monze intolerance to Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND members in their perceived strongholds.

He said such acts of reiteration are a danger to the peace of Zambia and has urged the PF rank and file to exercise maximum restraint.

Mr. Silavwe said PF must be a custodian of Zambia’s peace especially being a ruling party and yielding state power.

He said the PF should take the high road and instead of anger, PF should show love, instead of intolerance, show democracy, instead of politics of regionalism and show National unity.

Mr. Silavwe has urged both the PF and UPND to deescalate this political intolerant with immediate effect and find progressive ways of resolving their long-held differences through honest engagement.

