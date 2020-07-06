The Zambia Center for Inter-Party Dialogue has condemned the political intolerance exhibited by the UPND members and supporters in Monze during the tour of President Edgar Lungu.
ZCID Board Chairperson Jackson Silavwe says no part of this blessed country should be sacred to only one political party.
Mr. Silavwe said Zambia is not for political parties but for all Zambians.
He said the Zambian people have time and again frowned upon such kind of politics saying Zambia is bigger than any political party.
Mr. Silavwe has equally condemned the reactions from some PF leaders, members, and supporters that have threatened to reciprocate the Monze intolerance to Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND members in their perceived strongholds.
He said such acts of reiteration are a danger to the peace of Zambia and has urged the PF rank and file to exercise maximum restraint.
Mr. Silavwe said PF must be a custodian of Zambia’s peace especially being a ruling party and yielding state power.
He said the PF should take the high road and instead of anger, PF should show love, instead of intolerance, show democracy, instead of politics of regionalism and show National unity.
Mr. Silavwe has urged both the PF and UPND to deescalate this political intolerant with immediate effect and find progressive ways of resolving their long-held differences through honest engagement.
People from a certain Province will one day light fire that they will fail to extinguish. Zambians have been very forgiving starting from the none reaction from Mapatizya formula.
I will never forget how PF tormented RB, everywhere he went it was trouble with their fvcking fists in the air!!!
Didn’t ZNBC and other pro government media say that President Lungu was given a thunderous welcome in monze? So whats the problem?
The problem with UPND is that they think Southern province is a country separate from the rest of the country. I wonder what happens when your HH becomes your president. God help us.
And the PF caders that attacked Sean Tembo right in Lusaka. Sean Tembo is less human according to ZCID?
Has ZCID ever commented on the death of the following PF members Mapenzi Chibulo, Lawrence Banda, Vespers, and I am talking about loss of life, and not just behavior provoked by removal of the boards of their leader of the UPND leader in Monze. Sean Tembo badly beaten right in Lusaka by PF caders
Moribund ZCID springs to life. Instead of promoting interparty democracy, they are busy commenting on things that don’t concern them. Public order act openly abused and ZCID is fast asleep, trying to wake up now with ECL’s trip to Monze