KASAMA CENTRAL Member of Parliament Hon Kelvin Sampa has urged Bembas to defend Paramount Chief Chitimukulu from politically-charged individuals who have developed a tendency of insulting him on social media whenever he speaks out on national issues.
Honorable Sampa, who is also PF National Youth Chairperson, says Bembas should not allow selfish politicians to drag Mwine Lubemba into politics for exercising his democratic right to guide his people on political issues and comment on matters of national interest.
He said Bembas cannot afford to continue keeping quiet at a time like this when politically-charged people have taken pleasure in insulting the traditional leader on social media and other media platforms to please their paymasters and preferred political leaders.
He said the Mwine Lubemba has a democratic right to guide his people through the media and other platforms as well as comment on various matters of national interest.
Sampa said Paramount Chief Chitimukulu is a repository of wisdom and an essential traditional figure with vast knowledge on Zambian politics and the economy.
He said it is unacceptable for some politicians and their supporters to expect everyone to support their antagonistic style of politics.
“l am appealing to all the Bembas to defend His Royal Highness, the Paramount Chief Chitimukulu from politicians and individuals who are fond of insulting him on social media whenever he speaks out on social media.
“Let us (Bembas) pay attention whenever Mwine Lubemba speaks. I am a proud Bemba who cannot allow anyone to demean the Mwine Lubemba in the name of politics,” said Hon Sampa on Kasama Radio yesterday.
Recently, some politically-charged regime change campaigners have accused Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of being a PF sympathizer for speaking against the abuse of freedom of expression and stating that it is unfair to blame President Lungu for all the social and economic challenges the country is grappling with.
Meanwhile, Sampa is saddened by the prevailing situation at Kasama Municipal Council where some Councillors are fighting Town Clerk Zakeyo Mbao.
He said Mr. Mbao should be left to do his tedious job by individuals who are good at frustrating hard-working civil servants in the district by facilitating their removal.
what should people do when Sosala throws stones at them?
OK FELLOW ZAMBIANS LET US IGNORE THIS CALL, IT’S JUST A REGIONAL CALL WITHOUT NATIONAL INTEREST AND CHARACTER.
Why off the Zambian economy fu.cked and moral fiber up if we have such fountains of wisdom ????
Why is the Zambian economy and moral fiber fu.cked up if we have such fountains of wisdom ????
Because he supports debauchery and corruption ……
Henry Kanyanta Sosala is a disgrace!
His pseudo-intellectualism is so easy to spot. He writes things, endlessly quoting others and at the end he makes no sense. He has no original ideas of his own. He quote everyone but is quoted by no one!
As a bemba, I think this has been one of the worst chitimukulu we have had. Its no wonder MCS dealt with him harshly. He is a fraud with no originality.
So ba Sampa, we cant protect a person who through his actions and words exposes himself to attack. Let him be shredded until he learns true wisdom. And the fact that he is being defended by a man of mr. sampa’s calibre further confirms the facts I have stated above.
Stupidity of freedom has made him come under cross fire. Let him stay away from this. Bwalya Ngandu can do better than using the chief to abuse his authority to campaign for him as VP
-Mr Sampa just give back the land of the chief you got in dispute from Lambaland and respect lamba chiefs burial site.
-Mr Sampa where were you when late president Sata was about to dethone now paramount Chief Chitimukulu, thank the opposition who vigorously defended Chief Chitimukulu.
-Mr Sampa where are you when other non Bembas are come to Northern province come under attack, Chief Chitimukulu has always received people from other regions until you and your government came to power. Remember PF will not be there for eternity.
-Mr Sampa Chief Chitimukulu does not need your defense advice, for Chief Chitimukulu is a people’s chief he does not need defending, even before you were born until recently, under late president Sata who we doubt if he too was Bemba to threaten his own chief…
Mr Sampa, chiefs are respected everywhere in Zambia without any advice from certain subjects who are only here for a short time while chieftainship is for as long as its subjects exist.