KASAMA CENTRAL Member of Parliament Hon Kelvin Sampa has urged Bembas to defend Paramount Chief Chitimukulu from politically-charged individuals who have developed a tendency of insulting him on social media whenever he speaks out on national issues.

Honorable Sampa, who is also PF National Youth Chairperson, says Bembas should not allow selfish politicians to drag Mwine Lubemba into politics for exercising his democratic right to guide his people on political issues and comment on matters of national interest.

He said Bembas cannot afford to continue keeping quiet at a time like this when politically-charged people have taken pleasure in insulting the traditional leader on social media and other media platforms to please their paymasters and preferred political leaders.

He said the Mwine Lubemba has a democratic right to guide his people through the media and other platforms as well as comment on various matters of national interest.

Sampa said Paramount Chief Chitimukulu is a repository of wisdom and an essential traditional figure with vast knowledge on Zambian politics and the economy.

He said it is unacceptable for some politicians and their supporters to expect everyone to support their antagonistic style of politics.

“l am appealing to all the Bembas to defend His Royal Highness, the Paramount Chief Chitimukulu from politicians and individuals who are fond of insulting him on social media whenever he speaks out on social media.

“Let us (Bembas) pay attention whenever Mwine Lubemba speaks. I am a proud Bemba who cannot allow anyone to demean the Mwine Lubemba in the name of politics,” said Hon Sampa on Kasama Radio yesterday.

Recently, some politically-charged regime change campaigners have accused Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of being a PF sympathizer for speaking against the abuse of freedom of expression and stating that it is unfair to blame President Lungu for all the social and economic challenges the country is grappling with.

Meanwhile, Sampa is saddened by the prevailing situation at Kasama Municipal Council where some Councillors are fighting Town Clerk Zakeyo Mbao.

He said Mr. Mbao should be left to do his tedious job by individuals who are good at frustrating hard-working civil servants in the district by facilitating their removal.

