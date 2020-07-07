UPND Chairman for Labour Gabriel Namulambe has resigned from his position and party.
Speaking at a media briefing in Luanshya, Mr Namulambe said he has no reason not to support Bill 10 which the UPND is rejecting.
He said said he could not apologise to the UPND for supporting Bill 10 as demanded by the party hence his decision to resign.
Mr Namulambe said Bill 10 has very progressive clasues that needs to be supported.
He said Members of Parliament have a constitutional mandate to put the interest of the people first than a political party.
“Since they have told me to apologise for the statement I made on Bill 10, I have opted to remain with the Zambian people who are in support of Bill 10. I have read the Bill, it is unfortunate that some MPs walk out without debating the Bill,” Mr. Namulambe said.
Mr Namulambe, who is also former Mpongwe Member of Parliament and Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister, said Bill 10 is a progressive law and his support for it is in national interest.
He said he has refused to apologise to the UPND for supporting the Bill and he opts to go it alone in politics.
He said Bill 10 has many good clauses which include the recognition of Chiefs and delimitation of large constituencies.
He has praised the government for being transparent in the way it has handled Bill 10.
Mr. Namulambe has urged opposition Members of Parliament to stop walking out of Parliament when the Bill is being discussed because they need to put across their arguments.
As former Member of Parliament for Mpongwe, Mr Namulambe said he wants to see Bill 10 pass because it will ensure that the rural constituencies on the Copperbelt such as Mpongwe, Lufwanyama and Masaiti are realigned to create more constituencies.
He said when Copperbelt rural gets more constituencies, the development will be enhanced as Constituency Development Fund will be increased in areas where there was only one constituency.
And Mr. Namulambe said he does not believe in the alliances which have never worked.
“If they are copying from Malawi and think they can win here in Zambia with this selfishness we wish them well.”
Ya Mwisho!!! Why? Read the removal of article 52. Reintroduction of d/ministers. Ministers staying on after dissolution of parliament. Bill 10 is a perpetuity law than progressive. Bamishingi butter. But it’s your decision & opinion so we respect it. All the best.
Proof of how Democratic UPND party is, he has not been expelled , but just resigned on his own, the 3 upnd MPs that did not walk out, they are still upnd MPs despite their differences in opinion, but have you seen any PF MP or member with a different opinion from their party on bill 10? Are you telling me their brain thinking and analytical capacities are all the same? In bemba they say munda ni mu chabwa, ninshi mu pf tapali ubwapulamo? Then this mapinda has no meaning, olo pansaka tabula chipuba, ninshi beve paliye?
Sorry Ganeriel Namulambe we know you niwe kandile you just been bought by the PF , who does not know , what is progresiive in the Bill 10 that you have not specifcially mentioned , if i can tell you that Bill 10, take aways your powers by changing the values and principles of the constitutions from the people to the Constitutional court, which to one Lungu as President is that what is progressive. Bill 10, lets the PF legalize the iligelality of the Ministers staying in office and using state resources for capmpaining as they are already doing ,is this progressive , Bill 10 , makes the PF contintue aand Lungu campiaging alone , then only give the opposition only 30days , can one capaogn the whole country in 30days , is this progressive ? , Bill 10 , makes takes away the powers of the…
Poverty stricken man
Lesson C19 , just look at afew issues I have raised on Bill 10 and the problem is also our useless media apart from the Catholic radios
The opposition keep on saying that there is a wind of change, but why is it that pipo are leaving upnd the govt in waiting? All i see is the wind of continuation for pf in 2021.Uwafitala aka imwena says hh.
That’s the correct thing to do if u strongly disagree. All the best Namulambe in your political future.
Good decision my great leader Mr. Namulambe. They wanted you to apologise for your saying bill 10 is progressive. What an a fallacy?
Yaks, I think you have not read the report of the select committee on Bill 10. Because if you have, you wouldn’t be mentioning those things like the reintroduction of d/ministers and other things that have already been dealt with.
Go through all the 58 pages and you will understand why people are ditching the opposition. The opposition has been lying, I’m happy that the chiefs who have read it are publicly supporting the bill now.
Yesterday some chiefs in Mwinilung’a publicly expressed their support which led to 1500 UPND members resigning. Councillors from Mpongwe, Masaiti, Western and North Western provinces are resigning because of the same.
Wake up and read. Meanwhile, Hazaluza Hagain.