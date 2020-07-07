UPND Chairman for Labour Gabriel Namulambe has resigned from his position and party.

Speaking at a media briefing in Luanshya, Mr Namulambe said he has no reason not to support Bill 10 which the UPND is rejecting.

He said said he could not apologise to the UPND for supporting Bill 10 as demanded by the party hence his decision to resign.

Mr Namulambe said Bill 10 has very progressive clasues that needs to be supported.

He said Members of Parliament have a constitutional mandate to put the interest of the people first than a political party.

“Since they have told me to apologise for the statement I made on Bill 10, I have opted to remain with the Zambian people who are in support of Bill 10. I have read the Bill, it is unfortunate that some MPs walk out without debating the Bill,” Mr. Namulambe said.

Mr Namulambe, who is also former Mpongwe Member of Parliament and Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister, said Bill 10 is a progressive law and his support for it is in national interest.

He said he has refused to apologise to the UPND for supporting the Bill and he opts to go it alone in politics.

He said Bill 10 has many good clauses which include the recognition of Chiefs and delimitation of large constituencies.

He has praised the government for being transparent in the way it has handled Bill 10.

Mr. Namulambe has urged opposition Members of Parliament to stop walking out of Parliament when the Bill is being discussed because they need to put across their arguments.

As former Member of Parliament for Mpongwe, Mr Namulambe said he wants to see Bill 10 pass because it will ensure that the rural constituencies on the Copperbelt such as Mpongwe, Lufwanyama and Masaiti are realigned to create more constituencies.

He said when Copperbelt rural gets more constituencies, the development will be enhanced as Constituency Development Fund will be increased in areas where there was only one constituency.

And Mr. Namulambe said he does not believe in the alliances which have never worked.

“If they are copying from Malawi and think they can win here in Zambia with this selfishness we wish them well.”

