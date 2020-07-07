9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Youths conducting illegal Mining in Luanshya demand to be addressed by their MP

Roan Member of parliament Honourable Joseph Chishala yesterday afternoon was ambushed by Youths in his constituency doing some illegal mining at CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines.

The youths who requested the member of parliament to address them and listen to their cry’s expressed disappointment on the management of Luanshya Copper Mines.

Upon addressing them, Hon Joseph Chishala explained to the youths that last week on Monday, in the company of Luanshya member of parliament Hon Steven Chungu, he had visited the mine management and the mine promised that the youths will be allowed to do their mining provided they don’t bring in any machinery, until such a time that the mine start mining at Roan basin.

The youths who appealed to the Roan lawmaker maker that once the mine management removes them from the mine he must find them what to do because apparently mining is the only source of their income.

Hon Joseph Chishala told the youths that he is still trying to lobby from the government so that Luanshya Copper Mines can surrender the dumpsite to the youths.

Previous articleMonze Engineered UPND Anarchy Calculated to Incite Ethnic Chaos by Provoking Presidential Convoy

