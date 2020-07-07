9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Citizens urged to maintain Zambia’s unity and not allow politicians to divide them

By Chief Editor
A clergyman has urged citizens to maintain the country’s unity and not allow politicians to divide them.

Bible Gospel Church in Africa Presiding Bishop Peter Ndlovu says it will be easy for the country to thrive when there is peace and unity.

Bishop Ndlovu says youths should embrace unity of purpose and patriotism and avoid being used as tools of violence as the country prepares to have elections next year.

He says the peace that the people are enjoying today was as a result of hard work and sacrifice by the country’s founding fathers.

He also says it is unfortunate that President Edgar Lungu was disrespected in Monze during his recent visit to southern province.

Bishop Ndlovu told ZNBC that the head of state should be respected by everyone .

And a Political Analyst Alex Ng’oma says leaders need to take deliberate measures to ensure that Zambia remains united .

Dr Ng’oma says Zambia is a multi ethnic society which needs to remain united for it to make any meaningful progress .

Dr. Ng’oma also encouraged the young people not to be used as tools of violence .

  1. Zambia will remain divided as long as public institutions and public services is biased towards by one side of the the country.

    We need more inclusion and tolerance in National Affairs.

    Also, the language by Luo and Yaluma and ECL silence is divisive.

  2. @Sikufele, there is another dictator who is silent about the recent happening in Mongu. In 2021 youths should ask politician to send their biological son to do dirty work.

  3. Don’t worry clergy man we shall fix the ethnicity imbalance perpetuated by PF government of thieves and thugs.

    Bally will fix it and don’t worry.

    PF must go!

