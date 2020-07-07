9.5 C
Feature Politics

Condemnation of UPND Cadres continues to pour in

By Chief Editor
2
Chief Editor

Some senior citizens in Kafue district, that include the physically challenged have condemned in strongest terms the strange behavior that was exhibited by UPND cadres when President Edgar Lungu visited Monze District.

Bright Cihame, says the behavior is barbaric and it shows how desperation the opposition is to assume power.

And Erick Chewe has called on the UPND to apologize to the nation over the behavior especially that President Lungu was in the area to deliver development.

Meanwhile, George Jere has called on the UPND to respect the Presidency adding that President Lungu was elected by majority Zambians and any such behavior only shows that the opposition have no regard for the voters.

And a youth James Nyirenda has called on his fellow youths to avoid being used by some selfish politicians whose personal interest is just to ascend to power at all cost.

Meanwhile, Chairman for People with disabilities in Kafue Stanley Musanto has appealed to Members of Parliament to allow Bill Ten to pass because it caters for the needs of all Zambians especially women, youth and the physically challenged.

Earlier, PF Kafue district secretary Lazarous Sikaona appealed to MPs to back bill ten because it means well for every citizen.

And Kafue resident Francis Chipasha said Bill Ten will unlock a lot of opportunities for women, youths and the disabled once it is passed.

Mr. Chipasha also took time to donate football kits to taxi and bus drivers in Kafue before empowering women at Chifundo market with a two-thousand-Kwacha revolving fund aimed at boosting their business.

Meanwhile the New Congress Party President Peter Chanda has urged the Church and Civil society leaders to condemn the behaviour which was exhibited by UPND Cadres in Monze District.

Mr. Chanda says it is surprising that some vocal civil society organization and Church are quick to condemn the PF and mute when it comes to the UPND Cadres.

He says Zambians should shun political parties that want to thrive on violence, disrespect for the office of the presidency.

Mr. Chanda told ZNBC that the opposition should work at uniting the country and not to divide it.

He said this is what the country’s founding fathers fought for .

2 COMMENTS

  1. The booing of Edgar Lungu was expected in the stronghold of UPND. Don’t play blame a game here.

    If Jesus was rejected on earth what about this man who feeds on grain like me?

    PF dimwits must just swallow their pride and understand that we shall form a coalition government with people of Zambians not these thieves in blue and black suits with rotten teeth.

    PF must go!?

  2. Looks like Lusaka Times could not find any real southerners to comment in their story.
    All the usual complainers from eastern province.

