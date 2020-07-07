9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Lusaka PF Youth Chair Calls for Peace, We will follow President’s Directive to be peaceful

By Chief Editor
Patriotic Front PF Lusaka District Youth Chairperson Clifford Bwalya has urged youths in the country to maintain the peace that the country enjoys.

Mr. Bwalya says youths in the Lusaka District will follow President Edgar Lungu’s directive for them to be peaceful and love one another.

Mr. Bwalya was speaking when he addressed PF youths in Lusaka today.

He said the behavior of UPND cadres in Monze to disrespect the head of state only shows that the UPND does not mean well for the county.

Mr. Bwalya wondered how the UPND will conduct its activities if the PF in Lusaka decides to use its numbers to do the same.

He said Politicians who mean well for the country’s should ensure that they unity the people through the promotional of peaceful campaigns .

  1. Just shut up your mouths, which peace have you advocated for ever since you came into power?

    Your kabova president was booed for his failure to run the economy of Zambia.

    Poverty is increasingly noticeable in every corner of the country. Economy is only improving PF thugs and Edgar’s fellow thieves.

    PF must go!

