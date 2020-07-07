Patriotic Front PF Lusaka District Youth Chairperson Clifford Bwalya has urged youths in the country to maintain the peace that the country enjoys.

Mr. Bwalya says youths in the Lusaka District will follow President Edgar Lungu’s directive for them to be peaceful and love one another.

Mr. Bwalya was speaking when he addressed PF youths in Lusaka today.

He said the behavior of UPND cadres in Monze to disrespect the head of state only shows that the UPND does not mean well for the county.

Mr. Bwalya wondered how the UPND will conduct its activities if the PF in Lusaka decides to use its numbers to do the same.

He said Politicians who mean well for the country’s should ensure that they unity the people through the promotional of peaceful campaigns .

[Read 62 times, 62 reads today]