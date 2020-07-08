Patson Daka says the RB Salzburg 2019/2020 club player of the season award is deserved.

Patson took 69 percent of the popular online poll for the clubs’ player award after beating three other contenders.

The Chipolopolo striker’s 24 goals this term helped Salzburg retain the Austrian league title for a seventh successive season.

“It is always an honour and it means that people are recognizing my hard work and I am just humbled to be recognized. Whatever comes, all glory to God, so I think it is something that I deserve and it hasn’t come by mistake,” Patson said.

Patson beat midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai who got 29 percent of the vote while defender’s Andre Ramalho and Albert Vallci got 1 percent votes each.

