Sports Feature Sports

PRO’S HIT LIST

By sports
Here is a brief wrap from selected performances by our foreign based stars over the last four days.

=RUSSIA
On Tuesday, brothers Evans and Kings Kangwa came on in the 75th minute in struggling Arsenal Tula’s 4-2 home loss to Krylya Sovetov.
None were on target but Evans Kangwa was on hand with an assist for Tula’s final consolation goal in the 79th minute.
Midfielder Lameck Banda did not make the team.


=SWEDEN
On Monday, Midfielder Emmanuel Banda made his league debut but was an unused substituted in Djurgarden’s 2-2 home draw against Helsingborg.
His compatriot Edward Chilufya missed the game due to a thigh injury he sustained on July 1 in a 1-0 away loss at Malmo.

=TANZANIA
Midfielder Clatous Chama played in champions Simba SC’s 0-0 away draw at relegation battling Ndanda SC on Sunday.

=AUSTRIA
On Sunday, retaining champions RB Salzburg wrapped-up their season with a 3-0 away win over LASK.
Striker Patson Daka started for the champions but was substituted in the 75th minute while midfielder Enock Mwepu played the full 90 minutes but both were not on target.

