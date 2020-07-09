Malawi’s new President Lazarus Chakwera has named relatives as ministers in his new cabinet, sparking criticism.
The president’s former running mate in the 2019 elections Sidik Mia has been appointed minister for transport while his wife Abida Mia is the deputy minister for lands.
Kenny Kandodo is the new labour minister while his sister Khumbize Kandodo is the health minister.
Businessman Gospel Kazako has been appointed information minister and his sister-in-law Agnes Nkusa Nkhoma is the deputy agriculture minister.
President Chakwera’s previous appointee in the justice ministry lawyer Modercai Msiska refused to take up the position saying it would look like a reward for representing him in court during the case that nullified President Peter Mutharika’s election win.
The president criticised his predecessor for being nepotistic and filling his cabinet with people from his region.
Another criticism of President Chakwera’s cabinet is that it comprises more than 70% of people from the central region which happens to be his political stronghold.
Nepotism and Tribalism is Africa’s albatross
I hope my countrymates , you read this well, so many of us were so floored by the so called “Malawi” elections what with social media all flooded with it, The grass looks greener on the other side. That doesnt mean zilch. Open your eyes, see what we have. Instead of what liars and fake news spreaders who tried to talk about ” malawi” are saying. #Zambiasafe #Lungu
Lol! so much for all the hype about “Malawi” elections. Zambia is any day better off man. Pipo know that our State house has better character than these guys.
He hs gone to far, this is nepotism with no fear. No wonder Africa won’t develop for the better ad for all.
Where was God as President Lazarus Chakwera was getting it so wrong?
Africa, why? One step forward, then two steps backwards.
In Zambia, we have over 80 percent of Cabinet, Heads of parastatals, Board Members, Commissioners, Embassy Officials and Public Service at PS and Director level coming from 4 of Zambia’s 10 provinces.
Africans will always remain behind because of Corruption, nepotism, tribalism, regionalism, & when all systems fail will look to blame others /the West for their failings.
What a waste of space that “fake religious Chakwera”
Always beware of these types that believe in an imaginary guy in the skies.
We see it here with the fake “Zambia is a Christian Nation [email protected]” G0dfridahs wasteful delusional ministry, fake National day of prayers, whilst abena Kit0tela & Kitalu Kilufya steal in broad daylight & are so proud of it they can parade their fellow thieving sychophants at Courts of law, aiming to defeat the course of justice & NOT caring once fo their so called “Christianity”
Lastly P.F.STILLNEEDSTOGO!
