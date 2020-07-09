Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrate Court but could not take a plea. This was after Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale adjourned the matter due to unruly supporters who wanted to enter the court to offer solidarity to Dr. Chilufya.
Patriotic Front Structures and Members of Parliament had crammed the premises in the early hours today to offer solidarity, but the courtroom could not accommodate all, prompting others to wait outside.
Dr. Chilufya, who is also Mansa Central Member of Parliament, was accompanied by Chief Kalasa Mukoso of the Nakabende people of Samfya District, Chief Lukangaba, Chief Kalaba, and Chief Mibenge, some Members of Parliament as well as PF party members.
Dr. Chilufya is charged with four counts of corruption.
It is alleged that Dr. Chilufya was found in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime which includes 6 thousand shares in Samfya Marines and Tourism services Limited, Spark Guest House situated in Mansa among others.
After an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission, he was arrested and charged on June 24, 2020. The plea has been adjourned to July 16th, 2020.
The courts have since adjourned the matter to next week for the possible plea.
The Minister who was in high spirit being represented by Tutwa Ngulube and Jonas Zimba received blessings from traditional leaders and well-wishers as he left the court grounds.
