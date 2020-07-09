Immediate past Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu has warned against the planned selling of the land housing Miseshi Stadium in Mindolo, Kitwe.

Uncertainty has surrounded the future of Miseshi Stadium, which was previously owned by ZCCM, as the private owner seeks to sale the land housing this sports infrastructure.

Currently, FAZ Copperbelt Division 1 side Miseshi Blue Stars are using the same stadium as squatters.

“Let us all get involved in helping resolve this impending sale because the consequences may be dire. My appeal to the local authority and the Stadium owner is to sit down for a win-win situation as the stadium remains the only facility in Miseshi used for recreation and recreation,” Mpundu posted on his face book page.

“When I was serving as DC for Kitwe myself and Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe had a meeting with our elder brother Mr Chibwe who had initially entered into a transaction to buy Miseshi Stadium from the original owner who bought the stadium from ZCCM.”

“The agreement from the said meeting was that the local authority may have to enter into an agreement to find alternative land for the owner of the stadium who had intentions of turning it into a garage for trucks so that the stadium then can be owned by the council,” Mpundu said.

“I am therefore disturbed to learn that plans to sell the stadium have advanced owing to the fact that Mr Chibwe backed off from the transaction noting the community interests in the matter,” he said.

Miseshi Stadium was once the home of defunct Mindolo United – a club that groomed past stars Peter Kaumba, Brighton Sinyangwe and John Kalusa among them.

“We should also be reminded that this facility has produced great men and still remains a reservoir for talent especially football,” Mpundu added.

[Read 12 times, 12 reads today]