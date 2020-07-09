About 4,268 visitors accessed the Victoria Falls during Heroes and Unity holidays, the highest number ever recorded.

Livingstone Tourism Association Board Chairperson Rodney Sikumba said Sunday and Monday received 1,948 and 1639 respectively.

Mr Sikumba said the Livingstone Museum and the Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park had impressive numbers of 900 and 2,800 respectively.

“We the Livingstone Tourism Association would like to express our sincere thanks and gratitude to the people of Zambia that chose Livingstone as the No.1 Holiday Destination over the just-ended Heroes and Unity holiday period,” Mr Sikumba said.

He added that the overwhelming support as evidenced by the influx of local tourists and holidaymakers is a clear indication that the Zambian tourism sector can thrive with the support of Zambians even under challenging circumstances such as COVID-19.

“Indeed, this period has shown that Zambians are resolved to keep the economy and the tourism sector afloat and enhance its resilience for sustained job creation and economic development, and as such, as LTA, we shall continue to incentivize local tourism through reasonable pricing for enhanced access to tourism services and further invest in the development of additional tourism products for all to enjoy,” he said.

“Thank you and we very much look forward to welcoming you back to Livingstone soon.”

