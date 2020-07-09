The Zambian presidency has been caught up in an embarrassing photo scandal after it admitted to using stolen photos and posting them on President Edgar Lungu’s personal Facebook page.

President Lungu had posted a photo showing works on the Mazabuka road which later emerged that they were stolen from Nigeria and President Lungu had to apologize and posted fresh photos.

The new photos were also detected to have been used by an Ethiopian road project in 2019, a situation which sent some social media users in Zambia in over drive to check the authenticity of other photos sitting on both the State House and President Lungu’s social media pages.

It was later discovered that another photo which President Lungu posted to depict the success of the Aquaculture project was also stolen.



Former State House Spokesman Dickson Jere has since called for the sacking of those responsible for managing President Lungu’s Facebook page.

“I rarely comment on the work of State House – media team – because I once served in that role and I understand the pressure and difficulties that come with those jobs. However, certain mistakes can never be forgiven. One such is this one where the Presidential handlers used picture of road construction from another country saying it was in Zambia! Just how?”

“State House has two full-time photographers backed by ZANIS team. How can one embarrass the Head of State in this manner and still keep the job? My brother Isaac Chipampe ought to be firm and make sure those running the Facebook page of the President are read a “riot act”.”

“My comment is actually triggered by the fact that I am a practicing Intellectual Property (IP) lawyer and one of the things we frown upon badly is plagiarism!”

He added, “You cannot use someone’s work without attributing it to the author. What if Zambia is sued???? This is embarrassing to say the least and will soon go viral on the international press. We need to respect the office of the President and maintain the required decorum.”

Mr. Jere said using someone’s picture from another country is simply unforgivable.

State House has since update the post with the real images below

