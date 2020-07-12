The Zambia Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) is calling for the modification of the Kafue and Kabwe Roundabouts in Lusaka to help decongest traffic in the Central Business District (CBD) of Lusaka.

The Zambia Roads & Highway Safety Group has noted that traffic at these two roundabouts gets entangled and come to a standstill during every rush hour and has to rely on the presence of traffic police for the traffic to move.

The Group also notes with sadness that the many road works taking place in and around the Lusaka CBD area has not resulted in reduced traffic jams as most of the traffic gets stuck around these traffic circles and on Cairo Road.

The Group therefore proposes that the two traffic circles namely Kafue Roundabout and Kabwe Roundabout be modified to direct traffic away from trouble spot and enable traffic to flow smoothly.

On Kafue Traffic Circle, the Group proposes that traffic from the East on Independence Avenue be directed to turn left into Kafue Road only while those from Cairo Road be allowed to turn left into Independence Avenue or go straight into Kafue Road. Traffic from the South on Kafue Road be allowed to turn left into Ben Bell Road or go straight into Cairo Road. This will stop the bottle neck on this traffic circle.

On Kabwe Roundabout a similar arrangement can be made where traffic from the North into Lusaka on Great North be allowed to turn left into Great East Road or go straight into Cairo Road while traffic from the South on Cairo Road be only allowed to turn left into Kalambo Road or go straight into Great North Road.

The Zambia Roads & Highway Safety Group proposes that two new traffic circles be created on Lumumba road at the junctions of Ben Bella Road and Kalambo Road to re-direct traffic that would have been affected by the proposed changes at Kabwe and Kafue Roundabouts.

The Group proposes a close of all right turns on Kalambo Road so all traffic turns at the newly created roundabouts.

The Zambia Roads & Highway Safety Group hopes the Government through the Roads Development Agency (RDA) and Lusaka City Council will take advantage of the current road works taking place around these areas to implement these changes to help decongest the CDB and allow for the smooth flow of traffic.

By Mthoniswa Banda