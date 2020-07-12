The Zambia Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) is calling for the modification of the Kafue and Kabwe Roundabouts in Lusaka to help decongest traffic in the Central Business District (CBD) of Lusaka.
The Zambia Roads & Highway Safety Group has noted that traffic at these two roundabouts gets entangled and come to a standstill during every rush hour and has to rely on the presence of traffic police for the traffic to move.
The Group also notes with sadness that the many road works taking place in and around the Lusaka CBD area has not resulted in reduced traffic jams as most of the traffic gets stuck around these traffic circles and on Cairo Road.
The Group therefore proposes that the two traffic circles namely Kafue Roundabout and Kabwe Roundabout be modified to direct traffic away from trouble spot and enable traffic to flow smoothly.
On Kafue Traffic Circle, the Group proposes that traffic from the East on Independence Avenue be directed to turn left into Kafue Road only while those from Cairo Road be allowed to turn left into Independence Avenue or go straight into Kafue Road. Traffic from the South on Kafue Road be allowed to turn left into Ben Bell Road or go straight into Cairo Road. This will stop the bottle neck on this traffic circle.
On Kabwe Roundabout a similar arrangement can be made where traffic from the North into Lusaka on Great North be allowed to turn left into Great East Road or go straight into Cairo Road while traffic from the South on Cairo Road be only allowed to turn left into Kalambo Road or go straight into Great North Road.
The Zambia Roads & Highway Safety Group proposes that two new traffic circles be created on Lumumba road at the junctions of Ben Bella Road and Kalambo Road to re-direct traffic that would have been affected by the proposed changes at Kabwe and Kafue Roundabouts.
The Group proposes a close of all right turns on Kalambo Road so all traffic turns at the newly created roundabouts.
The Zambia Roads & Highway Safety Group hopes the Government through the Roads Development Agency (RDA) and Lusaka City Council will take advantage of the current road works taking place around these areas to implement these changes to help decongest the CDB and allow for the smooth flow of traffic.
By Mthoniswa Banda
I have failed to understand where the changes are
Mthoniswa Banda have you just awoke from a coma? …surely you do understand that the Indians are undertaking works funded by Indian Exim Bank via a $250 million loan which our useless govt has contributed only 15 million.
Zambian city planners a k a city engineers a k a as Mayor’s civic fathers etc.
You had 40 years to plan for this but just watched with a Fikaisova mentality. Now you are fighting to put out a fire that you could have prevented.
Oh look, CBD, stands for Central business district?!!!
I thought, in no…Zambians in cars driving around rounds outs high on Cannabidiol (CBD) cannabis edibles……..!
Even without drugs Zambians are the worst worldwide.
Good idea. What would ease things even further would be to divert to Lumumba road, all traffic approaching from Kafue intending to go beyond Lusaka. If final destination is Lusaka, this traffic could turn right – way before the Lumumba Road divertion junction, or at the Lumumba Road junction itself, avoiding Kafue roundabout altògether.
All traffic approaching Kafue roundabout on Independence Ave., Road, to keep left, or proceed straight but no right turning into Cairo Road. Therefore, the road commencing at Kafue roundabout heading out to Kafue, would be one way up to the Lumumba Road junction point. Do the same for Kabwe roundabout.
Remove all traffic from Cairo Road – Make Cairo Road a ‘pedestrian only’ promenade in brick paving with current trees retained. Add box plants…
continued…
…and there for people to sit on. It will take clever planning but this would decongest the high street of unwarranted traffic and reduce air pollution created by car fumes.
You can’t please some sadists
Lane discipline and keeping to the rules of driving on public roads helps move vehicles along to their destinations.
This is definitely usually lacking in Lusaka and Kitwe, not knowing how it is in other towns.