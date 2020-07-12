President Edgar Lungu has directed the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to immediately start paying farmers in cash once they deliver maize to the agency.

President Lungu said that the FRA must use the 1 Billion Kwacha which has been released to the agency to ensure farmers are paid on time. Vice President Inonge Wina says the Head of State has made the directive to ensure farmers earn from their produce as soon as possible.

Mrs. Wina said this when she met Chiefs from Lufwanyama District at Lufwanyama Boarding Secondary School this morning. Mrs. Wina has praised Chiefs in the District for working with government to maintain peace in the area.

She said traditional leaders have been vital in fostering peace and national unity.

Earlier, Chief Lumpuma urged government to expedite the payment of farmers through FRA. Speaking on behalf of other Chiefs, Chief Lumpuma said Lufwanyama is expecting a bumper harvest because farming inputs have been delivered on time.

The traditional leaders praised government for various developmental projects in the district such as the construction of health posts, distribution of mealie meal and opening of the Luswishi Farm Block.

Among the traditional leaders who attended the meeting with the Vice President are Chief Nkana, Chieftainess Shimukunami, Chief Lumpuma, Chief Mukutuma and representatives for Chiefs Shibuchinga and Fungulwe.

And Chief Nkana of Lufwanyama District has condemned tribalism saying it has no place in Zambia.

Chief Nkana says what happened in Monze last weekend where UPND cadres disrespected President Edgar Lungu is sad and that all well-meaning Zambians must condemn the behaviour.

Speaking when he welcomed Vice President Inonge Wina to Lufwanyama this morning, the traditional leader said people in the area do not condone tribalism.

Chief Nkana has called on people of Monze to have respect for the President as he is mandated to run national affairs.

The traditional leader added that President Lungu’s government has not practiced tribalism.