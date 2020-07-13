Green Buffaloes goalkeeper coach Joel Kambili has hailed the FAZ organised goalkeeper coaching course being facilitated by the Chipolopolo technical bench.

Kambili was among 12 goalkeeper coaches trained in Lusaka from 9-11 July as 24 more are being trained in Ndola and Kabwe.

In an interview, Kambili said the course provided a rare opportunity for goalkeeper trainers to be updated with current trends in their field.

“Firstly, I want to thank FAZ and the national team coaches led by coach Micho for organizing the training,” the retired Green Buffaloes and Chambishi keeper said.’

“It was a good training which we have never seen in the country for many years. When I started goalkeeping it was rare to be trained and we were behind in many things,” Kambili said.

He said goalkeeper training should be continuous.

“We learnt that over the years, Zambian keepers have been costing their teams results. An infield player can make a mistake and it can be covered but when a keeper makes a mistake it usually results in a goal,” Kambili said.

“Such training should continue so that we are kept updated with the latest information in goalkeeping,” he added.

Meanwhile, 36 other coaches are being trained in Video Analysis.