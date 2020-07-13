9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 13, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

GBFC Goalie Trainer Delighted With FAZ Goalkeeper Coaching Course

By sports
37 views
0
Sports Feature Sports GBFC Goalie Trainer Delighted With FAZ Goalkeeper Coaching Course
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Green Buffaloes goalkeeper coach Joel Kambili has hailed the FAZ organised goalkeeper coaching course being facilitated by the Chipolopolo technical bench.

Kambili was among 12 goalkeeper coaches trained in Lusaka from 9-11 July as 24 more are being trained in Ndola and Kabwe.

In an interview, Kambili said the course provided a rare opportunity for goalkeeper trainers to be updated with current trends in their field.

“Firstly, I want to thank FAZ and the national team coaches led by coach Micho for organizing the training,” the retired Green Buffaloes and Chambishi keeper said.’

“It was a good training which we have never seen in the country for many years. When I started goalkeeping it was rare to be trained and we were behind in many things,” Kambili said.

He said goalkeeper training should be continuous.

“We learnt that over the years, Zambian keepers have been costing their teams results. An infield player can make a mistake and it can be covered but when a keeper makes a mistake it usually results in a goal,” Kambili said.

“Such training should continue so that we are kept updated with the latest information in goalkeeping,” he added.

Meanwhile, 36 other coaches are being trained in Video Analysis.

Previous articleK8 Billion Covid 19 Bond : PF has learnt nothing about the dangers of reckless borrowing
Next articleMovie review: Eurovision Song Contest – The Story of Fire Saga

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 4

Harry Kalaba has no Covid-19-DP

The opposition Democratic Party has refuted media reports that its leader Harry Kalaba has tested positive to Covid-19. DP Spokesperson...
Read more
Feature Politics

YALI scales up Bill 10 education around the country

Chief Editor - 14
The Young African Leaders Initiative has unveiled Bill Boards that accurately explain the provisions of Bill No 10 which seeks to amend the Constitution....
Read more
Headlines

IBA Board embarks on a countrywide familiarization and sensitization visit of broadcasting stations

Chief Editor - 7
The newly appointed Independent Broadcasting Authority Board has embarked on a countrywide familiarization and sensitization visit of broadcasting stations. The Board has so far visited...
Read more
General News

PF shocked and saddened by the the untimely death of Dr Chileshe Mulenga

Chief Editor - 9
The Patriotic Front has received with shock and profound sadness the untimely death of Dr Chileshe Mulenga –the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of...
Read more
General News

UNESCO unanimously adopts the Global Africa Priority Resolution

Chief Editor - 1
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation Executive Board Members, have unanimously adopted the Global Africa Priority Resolution which was sponsored by nearly...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Zesco United Warn Forest Rangers

Feature Sports sports - 0
We are a week away from the 2019/2020 FAZ League restart after a four-month Covid-19 lockdown and defending Super Division champions Zesco United have...
Read more

Zambia Dodges FIFA Ban

Feature Sports sports - 12
The FIFA ban that was looming over Zambia today July, 10, 2020 has been averted after a tripartite agreement was reached. FIFA had set July...
Read more

Micho Back To Work With FAZ Goalkeeping Course

Feature Sports sports - 1
The Chipolopolo technical bench led by coach Micho has begun to train over 60 local coaches in goalkeeping and video analysis. The exercise is taking...
Read more

Ex-Kitwe DC Adds Voice to Miseshi Stadium Land Saga

Feature Sports sports - 4
Immediate past Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu has warned against the planned selling of the land housing Miseshi Stadium in Mindolo, Kitwe. Uncertainty has surrounded...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.